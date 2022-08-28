Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On August 28, 2022
Me Time holds the top spot.
Looking at the lists for the Top 10 movies and TV shows streaming on Netflix as of Sunday morning, things are looking good for quite a few Netflix originals. The streaming platform continues to deliver — to those with a Netflix subscription — original content that they apparently appreciate, as Netflix’s originals hold most of the spots among the Top 10 movies list for U.S. viewers, and all of the spots for the TV list. Let’s get into what’s trending (opens in new tab) on Sunday, August 28.
Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - August 28, 2022
The Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg comedy Me Time held onto the top spot on the Top 10 Movies list in the U.S. for Netflix. In fact, the top three movies remained the same as yesterday, with Look Both Ways holding the second spot, and new documentary Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee coming in at number three. Meanwhile, the Danish thriller Loving Adults moved up a few spots to bump Sing 2 and Day Shift down on the list. As you’ll see below, The Next 365 Days — which we noted yesterday, was absent from the Top 10 — has not returned to the list today, but The Gray Man is still hanging on, in tenth place. Uncharted and Sing 2 are the only films on the list that are not Netflix originals…
- Me Time
- Look Both Ways
- Running With The Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee
- Loving Adults
- Sing 2
- Day Shift
- Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist
- Uncharted
- That’s Amor
- The Gray Man
If you’ve seen all of these, there are plenty of other great things to watch among the best movies on Netflix.
The Top 10 TV Shows In The U.S. - August 28. 2022
For the Top 10 TV shows in the U.S., as mentioned, every one of the titles trending on Sunday, August 28 are Netflix originals. That includes Stranger Things — one of the best shows on Netflix — which has remained popular among subscribers since its Season 4 debut. However, it’s Partner Track that’s made one of the bigger splashes this weekend, moving from its arrival at fifth place on Saturday’s list to second place, just behind Echoes on Sunday. Speaking of Echoes, the Netflix series continues to reign on the TV show list. Meanwhile, with Parter Track climbing, Selling the OC, The Sandman and High Heat each moved down one spot respectively. New original series Mo also moved up a few spots from Saturday…
- Echoes
- Partner Track
- Selling the OC
- The Sandman
- High Heat
- Stranger Things
- Mo
- Never Have I Ever
- Virgin River
- Junior Baking Show
And those are the lists for Netflix’s Top 10 movies and TV shows in the U.S. for Sunday. With that in mind, we’re closing out the last weekend of August. With September approaching, we should anticipate even more significant shifts in the Top 10 lists as different movies and shows arrive around the start of the month. You can keep an eye on what TV shows are premiering on Netflix on our 2022 Netflix TV schedule.
