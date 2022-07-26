Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On July 26, 2022

There have been countless movies and shows that have slowly risen through the ranks of the Netflix Top 10 lists as they build an audience day by day. And then there are movies like Too Old for Fairy Tales, a new coming-of-age comedy -- and an adaptation of a Polish book -- that has jumped all the way to the upper echelon of trending titles in the U.S. But that’s the beauty of these rankings — sometimes there are little surprises that catch you off-guard and expose you to something you probably wouldn’t have found otherwise. Here is how everything has shaken out for the Netflix top movies and shows for Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - July 26, 2022

It was just yesterday when Too Old for Fairy Tales and its story about a young spoiled competitive video gamer being forced to make a tough decision debuted in the Number 10 spot, but in 24-hours time, the charming movie has found its way into the the Top Five of trending Netflix movies in the U.S., beating out the likes of 12 Strong, The Man from Toronto, and several other titles that were at one time pretty high up on the list.

1. The Gray Man

2. Sing 2

3. The Sea Beast

4. Persuasion

5. Too Old for Fairy Tales

6. 12 Strong

7. The Man from Toronto

8. Trading Paint

9. Umma

10. CHIPS

But as you can see, the Top Four Netflix movies are unchanged from yesterday with The Gray Man and its star-studded cast being king of the hill once again. Will Too Old for Fairy Tales pull off the impossible and provide a true David and Goliath streaming war? We’ll have to wait and see.

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - July 25, 2022

Once again, some of the most popular 2022 Netflix shows are sitting atop the list of trending TV shows in the U.S., with Virgin River again being increasingly popular with audiences. And while Stranger Things has held on to second place another day, the same can’t be said about the latest Resident Evil adaptation, which has been replaced by the survival competition series Alone for the third spot.

1. Virgin River

2. Stranger Things

3. Alone

4. Resident Evil

5. All American: Homecoming

6. Alba

7. Blown Away

8. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

9. Married at First Sight

10. The Umbrella Academy

All in all, the middle chunk of the Top 10 list for TV shows has been all over the place these past 24 hours with series like All American: Homecoming, Alba, and Blown Away swapping positions left and right. The final three spots — Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, Married at First Sight, and The Umbrella Academy — all remain unchanged from yesterday.

With a ton of popular movies and shows (opens in new tab) coming to Netflix as well as some leaving the streaming service later this week, it will be interesting to see how these two lists change and if titles like Too Old for Fairy Tales continue to rise before some of the steeper competition makes its debut later on. But in order to watch any of these movies or shows, you’ll need to have a Netflix subscription.

