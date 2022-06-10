Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On June 10, 2022

Ladies and gentlemen, today we bear witness to the beginning of another lesser-known film’s unexpected second chance at fame emerging on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. on Friday, June 10, 2022. Recent examples of this include when 2013’s The Call hit Number One (and much to star Halle Berry’s surprise), when an even lesser-known 2019 Neo-noir featuring Noah Reid called Disappearance at Clifton Hill claimed the top spot in late May, or when the Jean-Claude Van Damme-led drama We Die Young appeared on the list earlier this month and was living large until today, actually. To see what flick seems to be getting a new lease of life on the platform this time, as well as what other movies and TV shows Netflix users are watching the most (opens in new tab), read on.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - June 10, 2022

The underrated 2016 horror film The Boy - starring The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan as the nanny to a porcelain doll - is available on Netflix, but its 2020 sequel, Brahms: The Boy II - which was not as successful with critics or audiences - is the one that has entered the ranks of the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. today at Number Ten. Other than that surprise addition, the sudden absence of We Die Young, and seeing The Hurt Locker and 1996’s Mission: Impossible each up a peg, the list looks quite similar to yesterday. Adam Sandler’s sports drama Hustle claims the top spot again, followed by action-packed Netflix original movie Interceptor, 2012 superhero hit The Amazing Spider-Man, the fourth of the Mission: Impossible movies, Best Picture Oscar winner Titanic, “historical” thriller 10,000 BC, and classic Jim Carrey comedy Dumb and Dumber.

1. Hustle

2. Interceptor

3. The Amazing Spider-Man

4. Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

5. Titanic

6. 10,000 BC

7. Dumb and Dumber

8. The Hurt Locker

9. Mission: Impossible

10. Brahms: The Boy II

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - June 10, 2022

Also showing very little changes from yesterday to report (and even less so than the trending movies list) is Netflix’s Top 10 Shows in the U.S., which has no new titles to boast but did see popular children’s show Cocomelon switching places with French mystery drama The Perfect Mother in the bottom two spots. However, the order of the top eight titles on the list are identical to yesterday with Stranger Things still at Number One (which is not much of a strange thing), All American still an all-star at Number Two, and Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey keeping up in third. Enduringly popular Netflix original TV shows The Lincoln Lawyer, Surviving Summer, and Ozark have not budged either, still sitting above Nickelodeon’s animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series and the latest season of Floor is Lava.

1. Stranger Things

2. All American

3. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

4. The Lincoln Lawyer

5. Surviving Summer

6. Ozark

7. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

8. Floor is Lava

9. Cocomelon

10. The Perfect Mother

With a new weekend here and new releases hitting the platform, fresh blood among the Top 10 Movies and TV Shows on Netflix is to be expected, such as the Oscar-winning political satire Vice or the debut season of coming-of-age fantasy called First Kill, for instance. We will be sure to let you know how well those titles do (if they are destined to trend, that is) in our next breakdown of how most people are using their Netflix subscriptions each day.

