Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On May 23, 2022

This weekend - Memorial Day Weekend, to be exact - will see the debut of two highly-anticipated follow-ups to two widely beloved, ‘80s-tastic properties with Top Gun: Maverick (in which Tom Cruise reprises his role from the original 1986 blockbuster) hitting the big screen on Friday, May 27, and Stranger Things Season 4 premiering on Netflix the same day. Based on our findings from the platform’s Top 10 Movies and Top 10 TV Shows on Monday, May 23, 2022, it appears that many subscribers are already preparing themselves for these major pop culture events by reviewing what happens in each of their predecessors. However, they are not even the most popular titles on Netflix today, as you can see in our breakdown of what movies and TV shows are trending below.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - May 23, 2022

Since premiering more than a week earlier, Rebel Wilson’s Senior Year is still Number One spot of Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. but, today, is followed by the Victoria Justice-led rom-com A Perfect Pairing re-appearing in second place since the weekend and Jackass 4.5 falling down a slot from yesterday. Climbing two spots from yesterday is the gripping mother-son story Ben is Back, followed by the disturbing father-children story Our Father and yet another culinary romance: the Netflix exclusive Danish/Italian import Toscana. Fellow international Netflix original Operation Mincemeat, Neo-Western drama Borrego, and Tim Burton’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory are also still proving successful on the list while the aforementioned, action-packed classic Top Gun has entered the ranks in ninth place… for now.

1. Senior Year

2. A Perfect Pairing

3. Jackass 4.5

4. Ben Is Back

5. Our Father

6. Toscana

7. Borrego

8. Operation Mincemeat

9. Top Gun

10. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - May 23, 2022

Also reigning supreme on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. more than a week after its premiere is the platform’s series adaptation of The Lincoln Lawyer, which is also followed by the recently ended favorite, Ozark, once again. Rising in popularity since first appearing on the platform over the weekend is crime drama Wrong Side of the Tracks (also known as Entrevías when it originally aired in Spain) and new The Boss Baby spin-off The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib, as well as the American version of romantic docuseries Love on the Spectrum. Audiences are also logging on to see if they can find out Who Killed Sara?, the return of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (featuring an intimate interview with Will Smith recorded before his Oscars controversy), the new batch of crazy dystopian stories on Love, Death & Robots, and - before its fourth season return - the first three seasons of Stranger Things.

1. The Lincoln Lawyer

2. Ozark

3. Wrong Side of the Tracks

4. The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib

5. Who Killed Sara?

6. Love on the Spectrum U.S.

7. Love, Death & Robots

8. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

9. The Circle

10. Stranger Things

I have a pretty good feeling that, as we get closer to the debut of their follow-ups, we may continue to see the original Top Gun and the first few volumes of Stranger Things to continue rising up in the ranks among the Top 10 Moves and TV Shows and, perhaps, even more households getting a Netflix subscription for those very reasons. However, I am actually even more curious about what other new titles we might see pop up in the next week. More to come on that note in tomorrow’s breakdown, and the next, and the next…

