See Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard And The Cast Of Stranger Things All Grown Up At Netflix’s Season 4 Premiere

It’s been nearly three years since Season 3 of Stranger Things was released to Netflix subscribers . While fans are finally about to get some answers to our numerous questions following that shocking Season 3 cliffhanger ending , they may also be surprised at just how much our Hawkins, Indiana friends have grown in that time! Stranger Things Season 4 had its red carpet premiere in Brooklyn on May 14, and the whole gang was there, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and more. And those adorable kids from Season 1 are all grown up!

The changes aren't too surprising, considering how long it's been since Season 3. Like practically everything in the past couple of years, Stranger Things saw production of Season 4 delayed by COVID, although producer and director Shawn Levy saw the silver lining. He said the delay allowed for the writing and rewriting of the full season before they shot, making the quality of Season 4 “exceptional, maybe better than ever.” Fans should certainly be in for a treat when the sci-fi series returns on Friday, May 27. Honestly, it was a treat just to see the cast together again, looking fantastic at the season premiere:

Excuse me, down in front! Millie Bobby Brown is almost unrecognizable with her long blonde hair and bangs. The party’s mage wore a white Louis Vuitton gown with thigh-high slit, black tulle shoulder and silver belt. Brown’s character is iconic, as Eleven has provided some of the best moments on what has consistently been one of Netflix’s best shows to binge . We don’t know what El has in store for us in Season 4, as we’ll explore her past with Dr. Brenner , but we’re already blown away by the looks Brown served at the premiere.

Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery joined the “grown-ups,” Winona Ryder and David Harbour, on the red carpet, but seeing the younger generation — including Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, and Priah Ferguson — all together again really made us wonder where the last three years have gone.

The actors all rocked their own style on the red carpet, with Caleb McLaughlin going full Dalmatian in his polka dotted suit with fur trim and flare legs. Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzobut looked great in pink, but David Harbour stole the show in his custom Stranger Things suit, which featured Eleven, the Upside Down, a demogorgon, and an Eggo waffle (of course).

Joining the Stranger Things universe for Season 4 will also be some new faces. Freddy Krueger actor Robert Englund was cast as convicted murderer Victor Creel, and Thomas Wlaschiha, who made a name for himself as Jaqen H’ghar on Game of Thrones, will be portraying a Russian guard who befriends Hopper.

Season 4 is said to be Stranger Things’ most challenging season yet, and it’s not one we’ll be able to binge through in one sitting. The fourth season will be released in two parts , with the first set of episodes coming May 27 and the second volume dropping July 1. It won’t end there, either. It was announced in February that while Stranger Things will return for a fifth go-round, Season 5 will be its last .