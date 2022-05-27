Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On May 27, 2022

The past week has been the streaming equivalent of the calm before the storm for the Netflix trending lists, especially on the TV side of things. That storm, aka the first volume of Stranger Things Season 4, has finally arrived, and will certainly cause major disruptions to the Top 10 lists and will most likely knock consistent favorite The Lincoln Lawyer off its course. But before we sit down and start binging the show we've been waiting on for nearly three years, let’s take a look at what is trending on Netflix (opens in new tab) for both TV and Movies for Friday, May 27, 2022.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - May 27, 2022

Who would have thought a collection of unused footage and bonus material from Jackass Forever would consistently be at the top of Netflix’s Top 10 Movies list, but that’s exactly what is happening for the third consecutive day as Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and everyone else in the reworked nostalgia fest sit atop the mountain once again. And although 2022 Netflix movie A Perfect Pairing and Senior Year remain unchanged from yesterday, Top Gun (which will be leaving Netflix May 31) and Ben Is Back have swapped spots, maybe because of the debut of Top Gun: Maverick. The second half of the listing includes Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the incredibly unsettling documentary Our Father, Toscana, F*ck Love Too, and My Little Pony: Make Your Mark, which replaces Marmaduke both in the 10 spot and biggest surprise of the trending titles.

1. Jackass 4.5

2. A Perfect Pairing

3. Senior Year

4. Top Gun

5. Ben Is Back

6. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

7. Our Father

8. Toscana

9. F*ck Love Too

10. My Little Pony: Make Your Mark

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - May 27, 2022

The Lincoln Lawyer, which has been at the top TV show on Netflix in the U.S. for more than a week at this point, is still sitting atop the list, for now… The same can be said for Wrong Side of the Tracks and Ozark, which remain unchanged in the second and third positions, respectively. But creeping up behind them like a creature from the Upside Down is Stranger Things in the fourth position (a two-spot jump on the power rankings from yesterday). Rounding out the top five is The Circle, which fell back one spot from yesterday. The bottom half of the trending list consists of Boss Baby: Back in the Crib, Love on the Spectrum U.S., My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Who Killed Sara?, and CoComelon, possibly much to the disdain of some parents around the country.

1. The Lincoln Lawyer

2. Wrong Side of the Tracks

3. Ozark

4. Stranger Things

5. The Circle

6. Boss Baby: Back in the Crib

7. Love on the Spectrum: U.S.

8. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

9. Who Killed Sara?

10. CoComelon

Although there probably won’t be any major changes to the list of trending movies over the weekend, we can expect to see Stranger Things take over the TV list for a bit. And with the return of one of the platform’s most popular shows, we’ll probably see a lot more people crawling back to restart their Netflix subscription in the coming days and weeks.

