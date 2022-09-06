Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On September 6, 2022

I have genuinely lost count of just how long Sing 2 has managed to maintain a spot on the Netflix Top 10 among other great movies on Netflix that have been trending in recent months. However, the animated musical comedy from 2021 may have met its match in the form of another hit sequel from Illumination Studios that entered the ranks today. We shall reveal that title, along with what else is trending on Netflix (opens in new tab)on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 (including some of the most popular and best TV shows on Netflix), in our following breakdown below.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - September 6, 2022

Now in ninth place on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. is Sing 2 and rounding out the bottom underneath it is fellow Illumination hit, Despicable Me 2 — 2013’s second installment of the enduringly popular animated franchise following reformed supervillain Gru and his Minions. Also down a peg is fantasy epic Snow White & the Huntsman, which now sits at Number 7 between John Travolta and Morgan Freeman’s under-the-radar 2019 crime drama The Poison Rose and one of the best remakes of all time, Scarface. That’s the extent of the notable updates to the list order today as Me Time still reigns supreme above romantic new Netflix original movie Love in the Villa, Judd Apatow’s poignant comedy This is 40, British crime drama I Came By, and Michael Mann’s intense Neo-Noir Collateral.

1. Me Time

2. Love in the Villa

3. This Is 40

4. I Came By

5. Collateral

6. The Poison Rose

7. Snow White & the Huntsman

8. Scarface

9. Sing 2

10. Despicable Me 2

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - September 6, 2022

There are notable changes, practically, all over Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. — most impressively, I Survived a Crime’s jump from tenth place to fourth place above fellow true crime docuseries I Am a Killer and Dated and Related’s leap from ninth to sixth, causing a slight descent for Stranger Things to Number Seven. Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman took an ever deeper dive from fifth to eighth above Buy My House and Spanish drama High Heat, which has cooled down to the bottom spot. Meanwhile, Emily Deschanel’s new horror-mystery series Devil in Ohio, Echoes, and the romantic legal drama Partner Track remain in the Top 3.

1. Devil in Ohio

2. Echoes

3. Partner Track

4. I Survived a Crime

5. I Am a Killer

6. Dated and Related

7. Stranger Things

8. The Sandman

9. Buy My House

10. High Heat

With Despicable Me 2 now entering the appearing alongside Sing 2, I wonder if its 2010 predecessor will reach the same heights on the Netflix Top 10. After all, a Netflix subscription is a good thing to have for family movie nights and the original Despicable Me is still considered to be the best of the franchise by many. We will let you know how well it does on the list if and when the time comes.

