Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On September 30, 2022

We have reached the dawn of a new weekend and a new month, which means that the Netflix Top 10 is in for some big changes, which we have already seen an inkling of today. Both the great movies on Netflix on the trending page and some of the most popular and best TV shows on Netflix have experienced some notable shifts amid the addition of a new title on each list. Let’s talk about what’s trending on Netflix (opens in new tab) on Friday, September 30, 2022, on a deeper level in our daily breakdown below.

(Image credit: Vertical Entertainment )

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - September 30, 2022

Once again, the top half of Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. is dominated by the controversial Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, female-driven crime drama Lou, period romance A Jazzman’s Blues, dystopian thriller Elysium, and Rob Zombie’s new take on The Munsters in that same order as yesterday. Entering the ranks in sixth place, however, is Inheritance — a 2020 thriller starring Lily Collins and Simon Pegg in a dark and transformative role — which knocked Father Stu down to seventh place. The second installments of the Despicable Me movies and the Sing movies have not moved and are still sticking together in eight and ninth place, but have lost their Illumination Entertainment compatriot, Minions & More 1, as tenth place is now occupied by Do Revenge.

1. Blonde

2. Lou

3. A Jazzman’s Blues

4. Elysium

5. The Munsters

6. Inheritance

7. Father Stu

8. Despicable Me 2

9. Sing 2

10. Do Revenge

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - September 30, 2022

While Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is still at Number One on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S., it is now joined by another historical drama — the romantic, 19th Century-set German import, The Empress — in second place, while a more modern story of “royalty” — CW’s Dynasty reboot — remains in third place, but is now followed by yet another historical drama — the biographical Spanish series El Rey, Vicente Fernandez. Each down a peg from yesterday is Cobra Kai Season 5 — which left us with a few question is by the end — and fellow CW hit In the Dark, while hit children’s program Cocomelon has dropped two spots to round out the bottom under The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist, which is down three places from yesterday. Meanwhile, Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes has risen to eighth place underneath Fate: The Winx Saga, which — now in its third day occupying seventh place — seems fated to remain there.

1. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

2. The Empress

3. Dynasty

4. El Rey, Vicente Fernandez

5. Cobra Kai

6. In the Dark

7. Fate: The Winx Saga

8. Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes

9. The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist

10. Cocomelon

If you are looking for something included with your Netflix subscription to entertain you this weekend, there are plenty of new Netflix movies worth checking out — some of which we already covered in the list above. If you are in the mood for something that might take up more of your time, keep an eye on Netflix’s 2022 TV shows schedule and you are sure to find a series that suits your interest. Be sure to check back with us to see how popular it became.

