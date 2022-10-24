Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On October 24, 2022

Whenever October rolls around, audiences may sift through some of the best movies on Netflix to see if a film they have reserved for rewatching this time of year is available. Well, a not-so-scary movie that premiered exclusively on the platform a couple years ago has apparently become a new Halloween tradition for many as it found its way on the Netflix Top 10 for Monday, October 24, 2022. There is also a new addition to the list among the most popular and great TV shows on Netflix so let’s talk about it what is trending on the platform (opens in new tab) on a deeper level in today’s daily breakdown.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - October 24, 2022

Joining returning first place champion The School for Good and Evil and returning third place holder The Curse of Bridge Hollow on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. is another spooky, family-friendly Netflix original called Hubie Halloween — starring Adam Sandler — at the bottom for now. Meanwhile, Last Seen Alive (last seen at Number Six) has swapped places with the second installment of the Despicable Me movies, allowing it to be seated right underneath fellow hit Illumination Entertainment sequel, Sing 2. Otherwise, everything else has not budged since yesterday, including The Stranger in second place.

1. The School for Good and Evil

2. The Stranger

3. The Curse of Bridge Hollow

4. Luckiest Girl Alive

5. Sing 2

6. Despicable Me 2

7. Last Seen Alive

8. Dracula Untold

9. Megamind

10. Hubie Halloween

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - October 24, 2022

Also joining Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. in tenth place today is Barbarians II — the second season of the German-language historical drama -- which arrived on Friday, knocking The Great British Baking Show off the list for now. Most of the titles are all in the same place they appeared yesterday, such as The Watcher claiming the top spot again above Zoe Saldaña’s romantic, international drama From Scratch and the latest season of the romantic reality series Love is Blind. However, The Sinner now occupies sixth place after swapping seventh place with Unsolved Mysteries and new Italian true crime docuseries Vatican Girl: The Disappearance Of Emanuela Orlandi ascended to eighth place by doing the same thing with Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy.

1. The Watcher

2. From Scratch

3. Love is Blind

4. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

5. 28 Days Haunted

6. The Sinner

7. Unsolved Mysteries

8. Vatican Girl: The Disappearance Of Emanuela Orlandi

9. Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy

10. Barbarians II

We are just one week away from Halloween and there are some upcoming Netflix original movies debuting by then that are bound to become a new traditional favorite, such as the animated Wendell & Wild with Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key. As for scary new Netflix original TV shows, viewers will probably also be able to rely on Guillermo del Toro’s new anthology horror series Cabinet of Curiosities to keep them spooked. However, if you use your Netflix subscription in the next week (whether it is to scare you or cheer you up), be sure to check back here to see what shows up on the Netflix Top 10 next.

