Vatican Girl: The Disappearance Of Emanuela Orlandi: What To Know Before You Watch The Netflix True Crime Docuseries

True crime shows have become the bread and butter for Netflix the past few years, whether it’s a docudrama like the ridiculously popular Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story or multi-part docuseries like Untold: The Girlfriend Who Doesn’t Exist. Both of those titles, and several others, have found their way to the Netflix Top 10 in recent months, and now the streaming service has released another title that could very well start climbing the charts very, very soon.

If you have yet to watch or even hear about Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi, don’t worry, because we’re about to break down everything you should know before you press play and devote a few hours of your life to the gripping story about a young teenager who went missing nearly 40 years ago and how her family hasn’t given up on finding her or at least finding justice for her decades later.

The Docuseries Focuses On The 1983 Disappearance Of Emanuela Orlandi

This docuseries centers on the unexplained missing persons case involving a young girl who grew up with her family as one of the few residents of the walled-off Vatican City in the heart of Rome. Picking up on the June 1983 night the 15-year-old failed to return from a flute lesson, the 2022 Netflix series explores the disappearance, the investigation into her vanishing, and the various leads authorities pursued days, weeks, months, years, and decades later.



Those Closest To The Missing Girl, And Journalists, Help Piece The Story Together

The docuseries is primarily told through interviews conducted with Orlandi’s family, who spend a large portion of the first episode breaking down every tiny detail about the night she disappeared. The series also features interviews with various journalists who have either covered the case or continue to do so nearly 40 years later.



Vatican Girl: The Disappearance Of Emanuela Orlandi Explores Life Within The Vatican City

It is pointed out very early on in Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi that the teenager and her family were among the 100 or so people who actually lived within the walls of the Vatican City, a city-state her family described as being more of a kingdom than anything else. At times, some of the elements and topic of discussion make the story feel and sound like something out of a Dan Brown novel and not real life.

There Are Four Episodes

The story is split into four episodes that range anywhere from 55 minutes to 63 minutes in length.



The Docuseries Is In Italian, But There Is An English Dub

Another thing that should be noted is the fact that Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi is primarily in Italian with English subtitles, considering the story takes place in the Vatican City and Rome. However, if you would rather hear a dubbed version, you’re in luck, because there are options for English and various other languages.

Vatican Girl: The Disappearance Of Emanuela Orlandi Is Rated TV-14 For Mature Themes

One last thing…this docuseries is rated TV-14, due to the mature themes that are discussed at length throughout its duration. It’s nothing as bad as some of subject matter from Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes or anything like that, but it does touch on some rather sinister topics.

The true crime doc is currently streaming in its entirety, but only for those with an active Netflix subscription. Before you go diving too far into the docuseries, don't forget to check out the other shows on the 2022 fall TV schedule coming out in the remainder of the year.

Stream Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi on Netflix. (opens in new tab)