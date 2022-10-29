Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On October 29, 2022

Though Halloween technically isn’t until Monday, plenty of folks will be out and about this weekend, attending parties and enjoying other festivities. However, others may prefer to stay in and enjoy some scary movies and TV shows. Well, thankfully for them, the Netflix Top 10 lists have some chilling and spooky offerings that should suffice. Aside from that though, there have been a few shifts in the rankings since yesterday (to no one’s surprise). So let’s not waste anymore time and jump into said changes, shall we?

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - October 29, 2022

The Good Nurse, a drama starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, closed out the week in first place among movies on Netflix and remains there today. Anti-war epic All Quiet on the Western Front – which just released this week – is making some serious noise, as it’s already in the No. 2 position. Falling from the second to the third slot is Charlize Theron’s The School for Good and Evil, which has received mixed reviews. Otherwise, action flick Blade of the 47 Ronin saw a small drop, The Curse of Bridge Hollow moved up a bit and new movie release Wendell & Wild officially joined the trending list. Check out today’s list of films down below:

1. The Good Nurse

2. All Quiet on the Western Front

3. The School for Good and Evil

4. Blade of the 47 Ronin

5. The Chalk Line

6. Sing 2

7. Despicable Me 2

8. The Curse of Bridge Hollow

9. Wendell & Wild

10. Luckiest Girl Alive

I would’ve pegged Wendell & Wild for a higher spot but, admittedly, that could simply be due to my sheer appreciation of stop-motion and director Henry Selick. The Good Nurse and All Quiet on the Western Front are the kinds of titles that would certainly appeal to viewers. Both will likely stay at the top for the rest of the weekend. All the while, I’m also curious as to how close Blade of the 47 Ronin will get to the top spot.

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - October 29, 2022

Love is Blind is still No. 1 when it comes to shows on Netflix , a development that further solidifies the dating reality TV series’ status as a heavy-hitter on the streaming service. You’ll also want to know that Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities has moved up to the second slot. (The horror anthology series would be prime viewing for anyone looking for entertaining scares this weekend.) Ryan Murphy’s chilling limited series, The Watcher, is also still making some noise, having only moved down one spot since yesterday. Today also marks some significant declines for Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Unsolved Mysteries. Big Mouth has also entered the fray and is sitting in a pretty nice spot. Check it all out for yourself:

1. Love is Blind

2. Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities

3. The Watcher

4. From Scratch

5. Big Mouth

6. Family Reunion

7. The Great British Baking Show

8. I Am a Stalker

9. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

10. Unsolved Mysteries

I’m very interested in seeing whether Cabinet of Curiosities can overtake Love is Blind. It’s going to be a tight race, to say the least. Though maybe the spook factor can help tip things in the latter’s favor, given this is the holiday weekend. I’d also keep an eye on Big Mouth, which has amassed a firm fanbase.

Both the trending movies and TV lists are filled with a nice variety of offerings, all things considered. If you’re as intrigued by the rankings as I am, be sure to keep an eye on them for yourself. And of course, if you’re not planning to go out for Halloween this weekend, grab a Netflix subscription and check out the aforementioned titles and more.