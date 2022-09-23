Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On September 23, 2022

We did it! We made it through another week, and now it's time to sit back, relax, and watch one, two, or a few of the Netflix top movies and shows. Heading into the weekend, there is a lot to choose from, both when it comes to movies and TV shows offered by the streaming service. If you were planning on spending your time off with some despicable characters in animated movies or true crime shows, you’re in for a treat, as the Netflix Top 10 (opens in new tab) is full of riveting trending titles. Here is everything that’s a hit with Netflix subscribers on Friday, September 23, 2022.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - September 23, 2022

Mark Wahlberg’s banner year just keeps on going, as Father Stu is once again at the top of Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. heading into the weekend. It’s beginning to look like Wahlberg’s passion project will have the staying power Uncharted did after making its streaming debut in August. Also staying put from yesterday is the 2022 Netflix original movie Do Revenge, which is also holding on strong.

1. Father Stu

2. Do Revenge

3. Minions & More 1

4. The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

5. Despicable Me 2

6. This is the End

7. Sing 2

8. I Used to Be Famous

9. Despicable Me

10. Morbius

As you can see, the real standouts on the list today are all the Illumination titles, specifically those from the Despicable Me franchise. The Top 5 alone features the short-film collection Minions & More 1 and Despicable Me 2. Then there is 2010’s Despicable Me, aka one of the best movies on Netflix, as well as the 2021 musical comedy Sing 2, which seems like it’ll be on the list until Netflix pulls it from the library.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - September 23, 2022

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story features a star-studded cast and is once again leading the Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix in the U.S. after making its debut earlier in the week. Another biographical drama, El Rey, Vicente Fernandez, is not far behind in second place after swapping positions with the binge-worthy Netflix show Cobra Kai, which is now down to the number three spot.

1. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

2. El Rey, Vicente Fernandez

3. Cobra Kai

4. Fate: The Winx Saga

5. In the Dark

6. The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist

7. The Crown

8. Sins of Our Mother

9. Love is Blind: After the Altar

10. Devil in Ohio

All in all, true crime documentaries and thrilling dramas continue to be a hit with viewers this week, as the recently released The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist and the terrifying Sins of Our Mother remain on the list of trending titles. And don't forget about The Crown, which will be returning with its next royal chapter and an entirely new cast in the very near future.

How theses titles shake out over the weekend is anyone’s guess, but one that is for certain is you will need a Netflix subscription to watch these movies and shows.

