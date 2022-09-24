Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On September 24, 2022

What a difference a week can make when it comes to the Netflix Top 10 (opens in new tab) lists. This time last Saturday, Seth Rogen’s This is the End had surprisingly ascended to the top of the movie standings, while Cobra Kai stood tall over other shows in the TV rankings. Neither production is No. 1 now, though one title has fallen farther than the other. And of course, there are some new releases in the mix today that have helped to shake things up. So how about we stop wasting time and dive on into the lists for today.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - September 24, 2022

Lou – a new thriller starring Oscar winner Allison Janney – is now in first place among movies on Netflix . The new flick managed to usurp the Mark Wahlberg-led biographical Father Stu, which is now in second. The critically well-received Do Revenge only moved back one spot as well and is now at No. 3. Coming up behind the teen comedy in the fourth slot is Tyler Perry’s A Jazzman’s Blues, which joins the list following its release on Friday. Written decades ago, Perry’s latest drama has received mostly positive reviews from critics thus far. And in fifth place is Minions & More 1, a collection of shorts revolving around the fan-favorite characters from the Despicable Me film series.

Speaking of Illumination’s highly profitable franchise, Despicable Me 2 is currently at No. 6 after having been a slot higher yesterday. The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, has dropped three spots since Friday and is now in seventh place. Sing 2 is still on the list at No. 8, a single-slot drop for the star-studded animated film. This is the End has also managed to stay in the mix, but it’s nose-dived all the way from first place to ninth. That latter spot was held by Despicable Me the other day, though the movie is now sitting in tenth.

1. Lou

2. Father Stu

3. Do Revenge

4. A Jazzman's Blues

5. Minions & More 1

6. Despicable Me 2

7. The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

8. Sing 2

9. This is the End

10. Despicable Me

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - September 24, 2022

The No. 1 spot on the TV list still belongs to Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The series, co-created by Ryan Murphy, has been getting quite a bit of buzz, with Evan Peters’ turn as the titular murderer garnering wild reactions from fans. Moving up one spot to hit second place is Cobra Kai, one of the best shows on Netflix . El Rey, Vicente Fernandez only saw a single-space loss and is in the third slot as a result. The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist is having a solid come-up, as the show has risen two spaces to hit fourth place. Fate: The Winx Saga at No. 5 after having been a spot higher when the week closed out.

Having been pushed back one slot, In the Dark is sixth on the list. Fan-favorite series The Great British Baking Show has entered the fray in seventh place. Sins of the Mother hasn’t budged, as the true crime docuseries remains at No. 8. Meanwhile, The Crown – one of the streamer’s critical darlings – is in ninth place, having moved back two spots. The tenth and final position is now held by Love is Blind: After the Alter, which was one place higher on Friday.

1. Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

2. Cobra Kai

3. El Rey, Vincente Fernandez

4: The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist

5. Fate: The Winx Saga

6. In the Dark

7. The Great British Baking Show

8. Sins of the Mother

9. The Crown

10. Love is Blind: After the Alter

There’s certainly a wide variety of titles on the platform this weekend. In terms of the actual standings, I can see Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story staying atop TV for the remainder of the weekend. On the other hand, I’m curious as to whether or not Lou can hold onto No. 1 on the movies side. Do Revenge could always creep up as could A Jazzman’s Blues. We’ll just have to wait until tomorrow to see but, in the meantime, use your Netflix subscription to check out these movies and shows.

