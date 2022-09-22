Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On September 22, 2022

We have seen a great deal of intriguing true crime documentaries lately on the Netflix Top 10 (in fact, we have a new Netflix true crime docuseries on the list to talk about). However, today is the first time in a while that we have seen a dramatic retelling among Netflix’s most popular titles (opens in new tab) and a new series based on one of the most notoriously deadly cases in history has surpassed some of the best TV shows on Netflix to top the charts just a day after its debut. Read on to learn more about this unnerving series and see how some of the most popular and best movies on Netflix rank for Thursday, September 22, as well.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures )

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - September 22, 2022

We still have yet to see anyone take down the triple threat of Father Stu, Do Revenge, and This is the End from the leading spots of Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S., but short film collection Minions & More 1 has certainly gotten close, having surpassed its feature-length Illumination counterpart Despicable Me 2, which is now followed by 2013’s YA fantasy novel adaptation The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones at Number Six. Meanwhile, Sing 2 is, surprisingly, down a peg and followed by the first of the Despicable Me movies, which is actually up a peg today. Jared Leto’s Morbius, however, is down two spots from yesterday and is followed by I Used to Be Famous, which continues to round out the bottom… for now.

1. Father Stu

2. Do Revenge

3. This is the End

4. Minions & More 1

5. Despicable Me 2

6. The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

7. Sing 2

8. Despicable Me

9. Morbius

10. I Used to Be Famous

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - September 22, 2022

After once sharing an onscreen dinner with infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer on a classic American Horror Story episode, Evan Peters embodies him to chilling effect in the new limited series, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which immediately surpassed Cobra Kai to Number One on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. Meanwhile, El Rey, Vincente Fernandez remains in third place, but now sits above Fate: The Winx Saga, which is followed by the CW’s In the Dark and terrifying true crime docuseries Sins of Our Mother, while The Crown has not budged from seventh place. Love is Blind: After the Altar has split from sixth place and dropped two spots and Devil in Ohio is now in ninth place above newcomer The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist — a docuseries that tells the true story that inspired Sofia Coppola’s 2013 film, The Bling Ring.

1. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

2. Cobra Kai

3. El Rey, Vincente Fernandez

4. Fate: The Winx Saga

5. In the Dark

6. Sins of Our Mother

7. The Crown

8. Love is Blind: After the Altar

9. Devil in Ohio

10. The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist

If you take no interest in serial killers or teenage thieves, the Netflix 2022 TV show schedule is sure to have something coming up that might satisfy, like Mike Flanagan’s next limited horror series, The Midnight Club, which comes out October 7. There are plenty of cool upcoming Netflix movies, too, like the new Munsters movie or Ana de Armas’ Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde, which come out within days of each other next week. However you use your Netflix subscription is up to you, but we hope, no matter what, that you come back to see how your favorite titles fair on the Netflix Top 10.

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Wednesday, September 21, 2022.