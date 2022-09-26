Never Have I Ever: 10 Other Teen Shows To Watch If You Like The Cute Dramedy

Teen dramedies are a genre that I have been quite familiar with for some time now. I’ve adored watching them since I was actually a teenager, and even now I still find so much to love about them as a young adult. One of my favorites most recently has been the Netflix original series, Never Have I Ever, co-created by Mindy Kaling, that details the life of Devi, an Indian-American teenager who is just trying to navigate school and her own personal problems.

It’s a great coming of age story and one that I recommend to anyone who wants to try a teen dramedy. But, since I binged Season 3 quite quickly - and Never Have I Ever is only returning for one more season in 2023 - I’m going to need something else to fill the time. Luckily, there are plenty of other great shows like Never Have I Ever that you can watch right now. Be sure to check these out.

The Summer I Turned Pretty (Amazon Prime)

First up on the list, we have the fun Amazon original series, The Summer I Turned Pretty. Based on the book of the same name, this series follows Isabel, otherwise known as Belly, who is super excited for her family’s annual trip to their friends’ beach house. But, this summer is different, as love is now thrown into the mix when two brothers fall for her.

This is a great teen show. While it’s not necessarily a comedy like Never Have I Ever, the romance is just top tier. I feel like I’ve seen stories about this kind of friends-to-lovers story so many times before, but it’s done well in this show. The Summer I Turned Pretty cast is all so talented, and the story is fun as well. It’s only one season, so it’s certainly worth a shot.

On My Block (Netflix)

Moving on, we take a look at another one of my favorites, On My Block. This Netflix original series follows a group of teenagers as they begin high school in Los Angeles in the inner-city, trying to navigate their personal lives and school, and their friendship is put to the test.

I love this show. It's one of the best teen dramedies out there because the representation this show has is just awesome. Not only that, but the storylines are balanced so effectively. Like Never Have I Ever, not only do you get some truly funny moments, but the show is able to handle themes that most teens dramedies don’t necessarily go towards that much, such as racism, poverty, sexism, and so much more. It’s such a great show - and one that you should definitely check out if you want to celebrate some of the best Latinx TV shows out there. With four seasons, it’s worth the time.

The Sex Lives Of College Girls (HBO Max)

This HBO Max original show is a hell of a fun time. The Sex Lives of College Girls follows a group of freshman living in the same dorm together and trying to learn the ways of college, but also have one goal in mind - to find love and have fun.

As someone who is only two years out of college, I relate to this show on a whole other level because it wasn’t that long ago I was experiencing the same heartbreaks and happiness that these girls are facing. For fans of Never Have I Ever, Kaling also created this show, so it has a lot of the same comedic beats that you would expect, but the story is just as great, too. The cast of The Sex Lives of College Girls is also fantastic.

Derry Girls (Netflix)

Now, we take a look at a show that’s from across the pond. Derry Girls is a teen dramedy that follows a group of five girls who live in Derry, Ireland in the 1990s, and chronicles their adventures at a Catholic girls’ secondary school, as the world around is filled with political and cultural strife.

Derry Girls is an incredibly popular show in Ireland, and it’s become even more popular while available on Netflix. For fans of Never Have I Ever, the representation is also great in this. The story is fictional, but the show often references real-life events that happened in Ireland in the 1990s, and is able to balance political messages very well with its absurd comedy. The cast is also so much fun. Definitely worth the time to watch if you’ve never seen it. It’s such a great comedy set in a school.

Ginny And Georgia (Netflix)

Next up on this list, we have Ginny & Georgia. This Netflix original tells the story of Georgia, a woman who had her daughter at fifteen and relocates them and her son to another state, where Ginny learns to adapt to the new world she is in – and gets into trouble along the way as she starts to question her mother’s past.

Ginny & Georgia was quite popular when it released in early 2021, and is currently on track to have Season 2, so I have to recommend it as a teen dramedy. While the main character, to me, isn’t as likable as Devi is in Never Have I Ever, it still has some great comedic beats and has some good story moments that will make you want to keep watching until the next episode.

Outer Banks (Netflix)

I bet you knew Outer Banks was going to be on here, because it would be a sin not to include it. This show is also an action-adventure, and takes place on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, focusing on the rivalry between two different teen groups who are looking for territory in Season 1. But this story takes turns in places you never would have expected.

This is much less of a dramedy than the other series listed, as it has some serious moments and reminds me more of the best teen dramas, but the reason why I put it on this list is that it has a great cast with awesome chemistry that really reminds me of Never Have I Ever. And when I say that the story takes turns that you would never expect, believe it. Outer Banks Season 3 is in the works, so I would definitely keep an eye out for that.

Ms. Marvel (Disney+)

For all my fans of Marvel, this one’s for you. As part of the MCU original shows on Disney+, Ms. Marvel follows Kamala Khan, a sixteen-year-old who is struggling to fit in at school, but her life is made even more complicated when she is gains powers after putting on magical bangles, but there’s more to her story than you would expect.

This is arguably one of the best Disney+ MCU shows. It’s not as dramatic as some of the others, and is able to stand out in the giant hodge-podge that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe at this point, adding a valid story and setting up characters for future sequels and film opportunities . Even if you know nothing about the MCU, Never Have I Ever, fans will find Kamala a fun character to watch. She’s cute, quirky, loves her family, and is badass in her own right, and I’ll gladly look forward to her next appearance in The Marvels. The diversity of including a Pakistani-American in the MCU is awesome, too.

Sex Education (Netflix)

Oh, you want diversity? You’re getting that with Sex Education. This bingeable Netflix series mainly follows Otis, a seemingly awkward but normal teenage boy who ends up giving out relationship and sex advice for students at his school when they find out that his mother is a sex therapist. And boy, do they want tips.

While that’s really just the premise for the first season, there is just so much to love here. The diversity of this cast is just astounding, well done, and reminds me so much of Never Have I Ever, but the idea that there’s this teen dramedy that isn’t afraid to ask the tough question in regards to love, sex, and relationships is something I so desperately could have used when I was a teen, and I’m so happy this show exists for modern-day teenagers. Sex Education Season 4 is on the way, so now’s the time to binge!

Heartstopper (Netflix)

This show literally makes my heart stop.

Jokes aside, Heartstopper is a cute teen dramedy that tells the story of Charlie, someone who falls in love with Nick, a student who sits next to him in his new class, and now he has to try and confront his feelings to be with him.

This series is just so dang cute . If you like the romances of Never Have I Ever, you are going to love the romances here. It’s all the awkwardness and sweetness that is young love, and it’s so cute in every way possible. Again, the representation is also astounding, and is something that I truly, truly love. We adore LGBTQ+ romances and need more of them on television.

I Am Not Okay With This (Netflix)

Last but not least, we have the Netflix series, I Am Not Okay With This. In the show, we follow Sydney Novak, a teenager who is just trying to figure out her life when she begins to realize that she has telekinetic powers and has to learn how to deal with them - even though she is, and I quote, “not okay with this.”

Don’t let the fact that this show was only one season fool you. This series is amazing. Fans of Never Have I Ever will like that it tackles darker issues well and in a comedic manner that makes you laugh and think at the same time. The cast is just outstanding and the effects are surprisingly good for a TV series, but then again, this is a Netflix show. Still will never forgive them for cancelling this so soon.

