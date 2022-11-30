New Amsterdam's Ryan Eggold Has Already Landed A Major TV Followup

Ryan Eggold has been busy on NBC for the past five TV seasons as star of New Amsterdam, but the upcoming end of that series means the actor is moving on. Now, he has officially landed a major TV followup, and it's safe to say that his new character is a far cry from Max "How Can I Help?" Goodwin on the NBC medical drama.

The actor has landed a role in Cross, a new project coming to Amazon Prime based on the best-selling Alex Cross books penned by prolific author James Patterson about a forensic psychologist/detective of the same name with a knack for catching murderers. Deadline reports that Ryan Eggold will play a charming Midwesterner by the name of Ed Ramsey, who is an ally of Cross... to start, at least!

Ramsey is keeping some secrets of his own while also maintaining connections with the powerful in New York and Washington D.C., and can come across as a physical threat at times. Max Goodwin would never! Ed Ramsey will be a very different kind of character than the doctor who Ryan Eggold has been playing for five seasons, although perhaps some of the actor's action experience from The Blacklist will come in handy. Eggold is a series regular for Cross.

Cross stars Black Adam alum Aldis Hodge as the titular Alex Cross, who evidently won't be able to count on Eggold's Ed Ramsey as a friend for too long. The detective loves his children but is a changed man since the murder of his wife. Brilliant and obsessive while also struggling with his own issues, he should be a fascinating main character for the new project, which has already received a series order. Isaiah Mustafa (best known for playing adult Mike Hanlon in the It Chapter Two cast) is another new series regular, playing John Sampson as Alex's longtime partner and best friend.

No details are available just yet about when Cross will begin production or expected to premiere on Amazon Prime, but Ryan Eggold will still have a place in primetime in the new year before the end of New Amsterdam. The medical drama already finished in 2022 with a two-part fall finale with some brutal developments and a very surprising return, and one star previewed a "wonderful ending" to the series that fans should be excited about.

Unfortunately, the medical drama will end fairly early in the 2023 TV premiere schedule. New Amsterdam's first episode of the new year will air on Tuesday, January 3 in its usual 10 p.m. ET time slot on NBC, before taking a week off and then returning for a two-hour finale event. Only three episodes are left before the end (although fans can revisit the earlier seasons streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription).

As for Cross... well, the upcoming show might not be ready for some time, but Amazon has a good track record with TV adaptations of popular book series after Jack Ryan (based on Tom Clancy's series of novels) and Reacher (based on Jim Grant's series of novels). If James Patterson's books prove to be the right kind of source material to be turned into this TV show, then Cross could be the next hit show to feature Ryan Eggold. You can check out Jack Ryan and Reacher now with an Amazon Prime subscription.