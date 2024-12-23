New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (December 23 - 29)
Doctor Who, the NFL, and Squid Game season 2 are coming to streaming this week.
Christmas is almost here and I hope you were planning on spending the holiday sitting in front of the television because that’s clearly what the best streaming services want you to do. The list of what’s coming to Disney+ on Christmas Day alone could fill this list, but not to be outdone, Netflix’s list of upcoming content includes its next foray into live sports and the second season of one of the most popular shows in the platform’s history.
Live sports are big on Christmas Day and streaming is really starting to get in on the action. The NFL will be hitting Netflix and the NBA is all over Disney+. But if sports isn’t your thing there’s still a lot to watch with new Marvel, the annual Doctor Who holiday special, and more.
Marvel Animation’s What If...? (Season 3) - December 22 (Disney+)
What If…? has been one of the most interesting and creative pieces of the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse. Each episode creates a slight variation of the MCU we know, but each season has also had a cohesive narrative that has continued to play out. Season 3 will be the final season of the show and the first episode debuts on December 22, with a new episode dropping every day for the next eight days. It’s like superhero Hanukkah.
Christmas Gameday - December 25 (Netflix)
The NFL makes its Netflix debut on Christmas Day with a pair of live broadcasts. The Chiefs and Steelers kick off at 1 pm ET and the Ravens and Texans follow at 4:30 pm ET. In addition to the games, music will be on offer as Mariah Carey will have a new version of her hit “All I Want For Christmas” aired and Beyonce will perform during halftime of the Ravens/Texans game.
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade - December 25 (Disney+)
The holidays at Disneyland and Walt Disney World are an extra special time to visit the parks, but if you can’t actually be there this season, you can still be there in spirit. The annual Magical Christmas Day Parade will be available on ABC or with a Disney+ subscription. Parades and performances take place on coasts and are a great way to spend Christmas morning or, thanks to streaming, any time you want.
Doctor Who: Joy to the World
Ncuti Gatwa made his debut as the newest Doctor on Doctor Who this year, and after making his official debut during last year’s holiday episode he leads the newest Doctor Who Christmas Special, with brand new companion Joy, played by Bridgerton's Niccola Coughlan
Squid Game (Season 2) - December 26 (Netflix)
Once Christmas is over Netflix will offer a somewhat sobering alternative to all the joy and fun with the long-awaited Season 2 of Squid Game. The show’s first season was one of the main reasons to have a Netflix subscription and so we can bet fans won’t be waiting a day to start the new season.
Next week 2025 starts off, whether we like it or not. We can only hope the new year will continue to provide so much great streaming content.
