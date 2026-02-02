New On Netflix, Disney+ And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (February 2 - 8)

It’s hard to believe January is already over, and the second month of 2026 is already here. February may be the shortest month in terms of days, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to have less in terms of great content arriving on your favorite streaming platforms. There are plenty of great movies streaming this month and fantastic series to enjoy. Although our first item this week isn’t a series, at least not yet.

The Muppet Show - February 4 (Disney+)

The Muppet Show was a big hit when it ran from the late 1970s in to thoroughly 1980s, and when there have been various attempts to bring The Muppets back to TV since, none have resonated quite like the original. So Executive Producer Seth Rogen has brought back the original show for a one-off special, with Special Guest Star Sabrina Carpenter. If the show is a hit, however, the return of the series is a real possibility. The special will air on ABC, but it will be available the same day with a Disney+ subscription.

The Lincoln Lawyer, Season 4 - February 5 (Netflix)

Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer has been one of the many reasons to keep up your Netflix subscription, as the show has been consistently good and popular with both fans and critics. The fourth season of the series debuts this week. The new season will see The Lincoln Lawyer become the Lincoln Defendant. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo’s Mickey Haller is framed for murder and must defend himself.

Relationship Goals - February 4 (Prime Video)

February is Valentine’s Day, so it’s the perfect time for a new rom-com. If you have a Prime Video subscription, you can get a jump on the romance with Relationship Goals. The story follows two people (Kelly Rolland and Cliff “Method Man” Smith) with relatonship history competing for the same job, forced to work side by side.

Is It Cake? Valentines - February 4 (Netflix)

There are so many baking and cooking competitions on television that sometimes it can be hard to decide what to watch. Luckily, there’s nothing quite like Is It Cake? The series sees bakers attempt to fool a panel of judges by making cakes that look like things that are not cake. Following Halloween and Chirstmas themed shortened seasons, the next holiday on offer is a standalone Valentine’s Day special. Perfect for giving the show a try.

We Call It Imagineering - February 4 (Disney+)

Theme parks can be magical places, but the people responsible for making that magic happen at Disney Parks don’t have special powers; they have degrees in engineering and art. After having debuted on YouTube, We Call It Imagineering makes the jump to Disney+and takes a look behind the scenes of recent and upcoming Disney theme park attractions.

The ‘Burbs - February 8 (Peacock)

1989’s The Burbs, starring Tom Hanks, is a comedy classic, which meant it was only a matter of time before it was remade. Keke Palmer leads the cast alongside Jack Whitehall, who moves to a new neighborhood only to learn that there may be murder in the suburbs. You’ll need a Peacock subscription to check out this new series.

February has plenty more where this came from. The revival of Scrubs, the second half of the new season of Bridgerton, and so much more are on the way.