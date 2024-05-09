Actor Nicholas Galitzine's starpower has been steadily growing for the past few years, and he's becoming the internet's biggest crush. This is partly thanks to his role in movies like Red, White & Royal Blue and (more recently) The Idea Of You, both of which might end up on best rom-com lists. He's played a number of LGBTQ+ characters through the years, and recently opened up about his sexuality.

Those with an Amazon Prime subscription are no doubt used to seeing Galitzine on their screen, as he's starred in a number of their original movies recently. In addition to Red, White & Royal Blue, he's played queer characters in The Craft: Legacy and Mary & George. When speaking with GQ about this career, the 29 year-old actor addressed the questions about his sexuality, offering:

I identify as a straight man, but I have been a part of some incredible queer stories. I felt a sense of uncertainty sometimes about whether I’m taking up someone’s space, and perhaps guilt. At the same time, I see those characters as not solely their sexuality.

There you have it. Despite playing a number of LGBTQ+ roles (and earning the hearts of queer fans as a result), Galitzine identifies as straight. While some of those roles are the best Nicholas Galiztine movies, he seems to have a little built of guilt for playing them.

The Cinderella actor's comments about guilt are no doubt inspired by ongoing chatter happening about representation. Particularly, calls for more queer people to play these roles, rather than the best LGBTQ+ characters being portrayed by straight actors. After all, there are few dynamic queer stories being told in the industry as a whole. One recent example of this is when Mean Girls' Daniel Franzese took umbrage with Brendan Fraser's casting in The Whale.

Of course, this conversation is a complicated one and there's no cut and dry answer about exactly how many queer roles should go to actors who are actually in that community. For his part, Nicholas Galitzine seems to acknowledge these feelings, while also claiming that his characters' sexuality is only one aspect of them.

Galitzine has brought moving love stories to life, playing both straight and LGBTQ+ characters. His star power has been steadily growing as a result of these performances, quickly becoming one of the hottest young leading men out there. And it should be fascinating to see where his career goes next, after his rom-com roles have helped him steal the hearts of so many fans.

Many of Nicholas Galitzine's biggest projects are streaming now on Amazon, including Bottoms, Cinderella, Red White & Royal Blue, and most recently The Idea of You. While we wait to see what's next for the actor, check out the 2024 movie release dates.