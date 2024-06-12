Nicola Coughlan Looked Like An Actual Princess At Bridgerton's London Screening With Her Bedazzled Dress And Matching Flower Crown

Dearest gentle reader, on the eve of Bridgerton ’s Season 3 , Part 2 premiere on the 2024 TV schedule , our lovely leading pair attended a screening of the episodes looking as glamorous as can be. While our most beloved Penelope Featherington is about to become part of the esteemed Bridgerton family on-screen, in real life, the woman behind the character, Nicola Coughlan, attended her most recent outing looking like an actual princess.

That’s right, Coughlan walked the carpet at Bridgerton’s special Season 3, Part 2 screening at London’s Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in a gorgeous gown by Rodarte that was baby pink and totally bedazzled. Adding even more glam to the look, she paired the light-colored dress with deep maroon velvet gloves and a light pink flower crown that featured a floor-length veil.

(Image credit: Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Truly, this look is one that would make Queen Charlotte proud! And it gets even better when you look at the details.

Coughlan’s stylist, Aimée Croysdill, took to her Instagram stories to share an up-close look at the Rodarte gown. As you can see below, the garment is covered in various types of sequins, beads and pearls, making it so the Pen actress didn’t just shine on the carpet, she literally sparkled while walking hand-in-hand with her co-star Luke Newton.

(Image credit: Aimée Croysdill's Instagram Stories)

With Part 2 of the beloved Bridgerton dropping tomorrow (June 13) the Colin and Penelope actors brought their A-games to this penultimate event. Over the last month, fans have been obsessing over Polin (especially Colin being down bad for Pen ) and the Bridgerton cast members who play them. So, it’s only fitting that they look like a literal royal couple at this big event.

Along with this princess-like look being perfect for the moment, this is another fabulous example of Nicola Coughlan’s astonishing style. Over the course of the press tour for this show that’s considered one of Netflix’s best , she’s rocked amazing look after amazing look. From her corset made of actual gold to her jaw-dropping black gown , she’s been showing that her looks are fit for a queen.

I also love that this look brings the drama, because that’s what Part 2 of the Regency romance’s third season will bring too. After Colin proposed to Pen, the next episodes will deal with that big choice and the the fact that he does not know she is Lady Whistledown. I expect to be on the edge of my seat from the second I start watching, and I also assume the drama and opulence of the episodes will match the energy of Coughlan’s luxurious and royal outfit.

