Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Wore A Corest Made Of Actual Gold, And It's Giving Major Polin Vibes

My dearest Lady Whistledown readers, our leading lady of Brdigerton Season 3 has impressed the ton again with another fabulous look. Of course, I’m referring to the woman behind the gossip columnist and Penelope Featherington, Nicola Coughlan, and her gold corset look that is giving major Polin energy.

With Bridgerton’s premiere date rapidly approaching on the 2024 TV schedule , Nicola Coughlan and the cast of one of Netflix’s best binge-worthy shows have been promoting it like crazy and pulling look after fashionable look. Most recently, Season 3’s romantic lead stepped out in a 24k gold plated corset, per MISHO’s Instagram , and for those who understand the meaning of bees to Bridgerton, this fit is sure to make you smile, check it out:

These gorgeous photos were posted by Coughlan’s stylist Aimée Croysdill, and she noted the outfit was custom MISHO Designs and Gedebe. It’s also worth mentioning again that this stunning two-piece corset is 24k gold plated. It truly is a look fit for a queen, which this actress is, and the brand explained that it’s meant to represent Penelope’s journey on the Netflix show:

Inspired by Nicola’s character in the beloved show, the bodice adorns the form of a heart and is a modern sculptural interpretation of Penelope Featherington’s journey with love and finding herself this season.

Complimenting the gold corset, Coughlan wore a black skirt, black sleeves and black heels. The pair evoke the bee imagery. Her lovely glam was done by Neil Young, and her beachy-wavy hair was by Halley Brisker.

Of course, the bee was integral in Season 2 of Bridgerton, as that’s how Anthony’s father died and a bee sting marked a major turning point in Anthony’s relationship with Kate. However, the insect is also seen in reference to many other characters as they wear clothes with bees on them, and in the Bridgerton Season 3 trailer , you can see one flying around the Netflix logo. Importantly, it also coincidentally applies to Colin and Penelope’s relationship because their ship name is Polin.

We know the upcoming season of Bridgerton is all about Penelope and Colin’s love story, and it will also show her finding her voice and confidence. This look exemplifies all of that, and it is a fun little nod to the bees Bridgerton loves. Proving that point, Nicola Coughlan posted her gold look on IG with this caption:

Polin Season is Officially Here 🐝

Both she and Luke Newton, who plays Colin, looked incredible at the Bridgerton event they attended, and her black and gold fit with his black and white one worked seamlessly together. Talk about a power duo both on and off-screen.

