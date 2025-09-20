Noah Wyle Immediately Went Back To Work On The Pitt After Winning The Emmy, And His Reaction To Being Reminded Of His Win Is Adorable

Taking home an Emmy is undoubtedly an unforgettable experience. However, for some who take home the gold, they can’t sit and take in the win for long because they have to get right back to work. That was the case for the cast of The Pitt, who are shooting Season 2 right now. So, it makes sense that Noah Wyle had the most adorable reaction as he was reminded on set that he did, in fact, win at the 2025 Emmy Awards .

When the Emmys aired on the 2025 TV schedule , it was a momentous night as Noah Wyle took home his first Emmy following his first nomination in 26 years . It was also, overall, a huge night for The Pitt as it won five awards, two of which Wyle got to take home (he won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and is an executive producer, so he took home a trophy for Outstanding Drama Series).

However, it seems like the Dr. Robby actor humorously thought it was something like a fever dream, as he had the following response for HBO Max when asked about the victories:

Thank you for reminding me that it actually happened. It started to seem like just a dream I had a couple days ago. Feels pretty amazing still.

I totally get where he’s coming from, and this response, mixed with the joy you can hear in his voice, makes it all so wholesome.

The Emmys, even as a viewer, feel like an almost otherworldly, glamorous experience. So, going back to reality and work on Monday is always a little jarring. I can’t imagine how it was for Wyle and co. as they went from wearing suits and gowns to wearing scrubs the next day to continue working on The Pitt Season 2 .

Also, it wasn’t like The Pitt cast just went back to their hospital set in California. No, no. This week, they’ve been filming at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, per WTAE ABC 4 . Wyle and Patrick Ball, who plays Dr. Frank Langdon, both did interviews about bringing production to the city the show is set.

While they film the majority of the series on a set in Burbank, California, they also shoot in Pittsburgh here and there, especially to capture exterior shots. And that’s exactly what they did in the days right after one of television's biggest award shows.

Considering how intense The Pitt is, how packed it is with medical jargon and dialogue, and the fact that they’re shooting across the country, I get why Wyle would need to be reminded of his win. Honestly, if I were him, I likely would have thought the Emmys were something I imagined.

However, they were anything but imaginary, and The Pitt has a whole lot to celebrate as they film the next season that will be available to stream with an HBO Max subscription in early 2026. That’s because, along with Wyle’s win and the show’s overall victory, the medical drama also took home trophies for Outstanding Casting for a Drama and two other acting awards, as Shawn Hatosy won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama for his portrayal of Dr. Jack Abbott and Katherine LaNasa won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama for playing Charge Nurse Dana Evans.

So, yes, let’s continue to remind Noah Wyle and the cast and crew of The Pitt about their wins! They deserved them, they deserve all the flowers, and so many of us (myself included) cannot wait to see what they’re cooking up for Season 2.