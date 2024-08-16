The Not-So-Subtle Way Taylor Swift Has Seemingly Stopped Trolling Kim Kardashian And Started Trolling Ye Instead

Even though the drama between Taylor Swift, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian dates back 15 years, it’s still relevant today. While nothing new has come out about why these three continue to dislike each other, the way West and Kardashian treated Swift all those years ago has seemingly really stuck with her. Now, that point is being reiterated as the pop star changed one of her song titles that seemingly called out the reality star so it could troll Ye instead.

Yesterday, Swift released the live recording “‘thanK you aIMee’ X ‘Mean,’” which she played during her surprise song set on June 22 in London. Notably, the capital letters in The Tortured Poets Department song spell out “KIM,” and it’s assumed that the track is referring to Kardashian. However, this new version of the title is notably formatted differently. As you can see in the X post below (as the product is not listed on Taylor Swift’s site anymore), the Y and E are capitalized – “thank You aimEe” – seemingly now referencing Ye instead of his ex-wife:

“thanK you aIMee” becomes “thank You aimEe” (for now). pic.twitter.com/8iQtwZy7wAAugust 15, 2024

Considering Swift’s past with West specifically, and reports that the singer still has issues with him and Kardashian , Swifties quickly picked up on what the pop star was seemingly putting down. It certainly does not look like a coincidence that the capital letters in this song have gone from spelling KIM to YE, making this alleged trolling not very subtle.

Taylor Swift’s fans were fast to point out the change too, as many took to the comments on the above X post to say things like:

you know who is called “Ye”? Lkkkkkkkkkkkmm - @dmeliolsen

kanye watch out - @cleantvv

IM CRYING GET HIM AGAIN FOR ME - @benslieversion

oh … i see… what she did… queen. - @hotasswiftin

OH WE CAN ALL SMELL REP TV IN THE AIR 🐍🐍 - @yoeltwt

Truly, the pairing of “thanK you aIMee” with Speak Now’s “Mean” feels like a very clear call out, as Swift has never been one to shy away from taking down haters and those who have done her wrong. She has a massive list of takedown lyrics , and it’s assumed that multiple songs she’s written are about how Kanye, specifically, did her dirty, starting with that infamous VMAs moment in 2009.

Along with this new song formatting seemingly trolling West, a lot of comments, like the last one in the list above, seem to think it references the re-release of Reputation as well. That album is all about Swift reclaiming her reputation, and it’s hard not to think about what happened between her, West and Kardashian when you listen to songs like “Look What You Made Me Do.” So, it’s entirely possible that the short release of this mashup could also be alluding to the hotly anticipated upcoming release from Swift .

All around, this not-so-subtle trolling from Swift was fascinating to see, and really got her fans talking. Now, it will be interesting to see if she does anything else to allude to her past with Ye and Kim Kardashian…only time will tell, and if something does come up, we’ll be sure to let you know about it.