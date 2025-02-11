I've Been Watching Season 2 Of School Spirits. And There Are A Few Specific Things That Really Work (So Far)

School Spirits is a show that I randomly watched because I needed to use my Paramount Plus subscription more. Paranormal teen shows were a huge part of my adolescence, so even as an adult, I am willing to try a show in that genre. Luckily, School Spirits is an excellent teen ghost show.

Therefore, it was nice to see the TV series gain popularity when it became available to watch on Netflix. Now it’s back on Paramount Plus for an exciting Season 2. Season 2s are often defining seasons for TV shows. It could be their best season or their worst. It’s too soon to say where School Spirits Season 2 ends up landing on the grand scale of the show, but it’s been successful so far.

I need to talk about some of the season’s strongest aspects (so far).

Warning School Spirits Season 1 and Season 2 Episodes 1-4 spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

The Personal Hells In School Spirits Introduces A Horror Movie Aspect That I Find Intriguing

School Spirits Season 2 introduces the idea that the ghosts can relive a hell version of their deaths by holding key items. Mr. Martin’s (Josh Zuckerman) disappearance leads Maddie (Peyton List), Wally (Milo Manheim), Rhonda (Sarah Yarkin), and Charley (Nick Pugliese) on a quest to find their former teacher and mentor. This leads to many discoveries. Rhonda accidentally stumbles upon her hell, while Charley and Wally go into theirs willingly to help Maddie and find Mr. Martin.

School Spirits is a show about ghosts, so it has some horror elements because of that narrative piece. However, I don’t consider it a horror TV show, despite it technically being one of the most anticipated in this genre. That is until this season. The show has been leaning heavily into the horror TV show parts. School Spirits’ Hells reminds me of classic horror movies, like the A Nightmare on Elm Street movies.

School Spirits Season 1 had some horror elements but they feel more prominent this season. This makes me even more excited to see how they’re used. I also want to know how dark the show plans to go. School Spirits is a pretty PG series, so I wonder if it will embrace the horror elements more and become an even more haunting TV show.

I Am Curious To See How The New Characters Fit In The Show’s Future

School Spirits has introduced about four new recurring characters. We met Nicole’s (Kiara Pichardo) brother Diego (Zack Calderon) early in the season. We don’t know much about him by the fourth episode of Season 2, but we see hints of him being a potential romantic interest for Claire (Rainbow Wedell).

Most of the new characters seemingly exist with romantic intent. Quinn (Ci Hang Ma) seems like Rhonda’s new love interest, and Yuri (Miles Elliot) has been giving Charley romantic looks. I am excited to see these new love stories blossom, and learn more about the backgrounds of these characters.

Janet (Jess Gabor) is the most important new character of School Spirits Season 2. We have learned the most about her. She’s also the key to this season. Janet is an interesting character because we aren’t sure whether she’s the villain of this story or just another victim. The truth may lie somewhere in between.

I am not confident that School Spirits plans to resolve Janet’s storyline by the end of the season. Therefore, we may continue to see this character beyond Season 2. Additionally, I expect all, or most, of the new characters to continue building their storylines past this season. Also, seeing new characters makes me hopeful for future new characters.

I Am Really Enjoying School Spirits’ Shifting Dynamics And Relationships, And Wonder How Far They Will Evolve

Claire and Nicole’s blooming friendship has been one of the best parts of Season 2 so far. They’re really becoming friends, and possibly even best friends. Claire’s potential romance with Nicole’s brother could be interesting because it could tarnish this developing friendship. However, Nicole may cause some division in it as well.

I suspected in School Spirits Season 1 that there was some brewing romantic tension between Nicole and Xavier (Spencer MacPherson) and now we may see that play out. They’re falling for each other in my favorite romantic style : They’re You’ve Got Mail’ing each other. Once they realize what’s happening, I suspect they’ll deny their feelings. However, I think (and hope) they pursue their romantic connection.

This can only complicate things. Claire isn’t going to be happy that her ex-boyfriend is now dating her close friend. Additionally, we cannot forget Maddie. I believe School Spirits will eventually bring her back to the world of the living.

Things are going to be more intense with Nicole conflicted over her friendship with Claire, and dating Maddie’s ex-boyfriend. Nicole will be in quite a pickle. Simon (Kristian Ventura) has already started the season in a better place and developing a real friendship with Xavier and Claire. It’s nice to see these four characters, who once seemed so separate, slowly become this fun foursome. I really want to see Maddie return to the living to see how she disrupts these new bonds.

Fake Maddie Is A More Fascinating Storyline Than Expected, So I Hope The Resolution Is Just As Entertaining

Janet taking over Maddie’s body was a jaw-dropping School Spirits Season 1 cliffhanger. We couldn’t stop thinking about it. Seeing it play out over the first four episodes of Season 2 has led to many more questions. I will admit that the twist shocked me, but I didn’t know if I would be that interested in seeing it play out this season. So far, it’s been much more interesting than expected. Janet is a really intriguing character.

Plus, her tragic backstory and the mystery of the ghosts’ world make me want to know more. Now that she’s pretending to be Maddie, I want to know what happens. The show continues to build on Janet’s story, in the past and present, so I hope we get a satisfying resolution.

I hope the writers don’t rush it and have her vanish by the end of the season. I predict that Season 2 ends with Maddie returning to her body. They’ll temporarily defeat Janet, but I don’t think she’ll be completely gone yet. I hope Paramount Plus renews School Spirits for Season 3. I want to see Janet still around and the complications of Maddie’s return with her still feeling a connection to the spirit world.

School Spirits Has Been Doing An Excellent Job Expanding The World, So This Makes Me Hopeful For Its Future

In the land of easily canceled shows, it’s hard to tell what will last. However, School Spirits is one of Paramount Plus’s best original shows. It’s also growing a dedicated fan base. Therefore, I am optimistic about its future. I think the show’s crew is as well because it really seems to be focusing on expanding its world.

School Spirits is laying the foundation for future seasons. Some shows might treat a season like this could be the end, but this one seems to want to grow it, not close chapters.

School Spirits is an entertaining high-school paranormal drama , and if you haven’t watched yet, you should take the chance to catch up while Season 2 is just heating up.