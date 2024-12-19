One Of The Best Hallmark Movies From Last Year Is Streaming On Netflix Now, And New Fans Are Obsessed

Hallmark always puts out a plethora of great holiday movies during their Countdown to Christmas lineup. So many that it’s nearly impossible to watch them all. Until recently, the only way to catch ones you missed was to hope they reran on the cable network. However, that’s changed this year with the channel’s partnership with Netflix. Now, a handful of holiday romance movies have hit the streaming service, including one of my 2023 favorites, Christmas In Notting Hill. And I'm glad to see fans are falling in love with it just like I did.

Not to be mistaken with the beloved Julia Roberts rom-com of a similar name, Christmas In Notting Hill follows Georgia (Sarah Ramos), a special education teacher who travels to Notting Hill to spend the holiday with her sister. While there, she crosses paths with Graham (William Moseley), a famous soccer player dealing with a potential career-ending injustice, unbeknownst to her. After initially parting ways after their meet cute, the two learn that their siblings are dating and thus spend the holiday season together.

While Christmas In Notting Hill isn’t currently in Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched movies section or anything so laudy, it is gaining traction amongst holiday romance enthusiasts. So much so that Ramos shared an Instagram post of comments she’s received recently about her work in the film and thanked everyone for their support. Check it out:

With Netflix overflowing with Christmas movies, including Lindsey Lohan’s newest holiday film, it's mindblowing to see a cable network movie getting so much love from those with Netflix subscriptions. But there’s something truly magical about the Hallmark flick, and not just because it calls out Ted Lasso.

So why are fans so obsessed with it? Well, there are dozens of reasons, ranging from its ability to stay true to the perfect Christmas movie formula to the chemistry between the leads.

Fans love it so much that they continued to shower Ramos with praise in the comments of her Instagram post.

Literally my FAVORITE hallmark movie. It’s different from the rest. Watched it three times so far 😍😍 - @sofia.collina

I've watched it three times! 🤷🏼‍♀️ - @alexandrawhite0613

Was walking the reservoir and the people behind us were talking about Christmas in Notting Hill!!! It’s a sensation ! - @rupindstagram

An instant classic 🎄🌟 - @julianicholschodges

Some fans even took to the comments to beg Ramos for a sequel to the film. Honestly, with how much attention it's getting, a sequel might be likely. After all, Hallmark has proved they’re not opposed to sequels with the release of Three Wise Men and a Boy, amongst others. I definitely would support it!

While it’s great to see Christmas In Notting Hill getting so much praise, you’ll have to act fast if you haven’t seen it yet since the film is set to leave Netflix on December 31st. That still gives you plenty of time to watch it once or twice, though!