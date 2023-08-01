Selena Gomez And Co’s Only Murders In The Building Season 3 Post Has Me Straining My Eyes Trying To See What’s On The Clue Board

The third season of Only Murders in the Building is just around the corner, meaning that there'll be yet another mystery for Charles, Oliver, and Mabel to solve. While probing the death of Paul Rudd’s Ben Glenroy, the trio are sure to bet hit with a number of surprises. And this latest death is very personal, since Ben died on stage during opening night of Oliver’s play. Ahead of the premiere, fans are probably coming up with theories using the little information they have. Now, a post featuring series stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short has me straining my eyes in the hopes of reading a clue board.

To get fans hyped for the new season, the official Only Murders in the Building Instagram account shared a lovely photo of the three co-leads. It's a sweet piece of promotion that's proving to be effective, based on the numerous likes and comments. What'll probably catch fans' eyes more so than the three smiling actors, though, is the clue board behind them. Check it out for yourself, and try not to hurt your peepers as you gaze at it:

A post shared by Only Murders in the Building (@onlymurdershulu) A photo posted by on

It's honestly hard to make out everything. There are some pictures, with the most notable one being a snapshot of guest star Meryl Streep's character. (She'll play an actress who's helping Charles, Oliver, and Mabel solve the mystery.) There also appears to be a handkerchief and some writing below it. If only that clue board was a little clearer but, of course, I'm sure the cast and crew wouldn't want us getting too many ideas before the new episodes drop.

Aside from that post, Selena Gomez and more have been keeping fans pumped, as they've been sharing photos from the set for a while now. One picture even gave off major Father of the Bride vibes. Fans are probably also excited about the new additions to the Only Murders in the Building cast, such as (the aforementioned) Meryl Streep, Jesse Williams, Ashley Park and others. Viewers will also see the return of Jane Lynch’s Sazz. This is enough to keep me giddy -- though I'd still love to know what else is on that board.

Thankfully, all will begin to unravel when the Emmy-nominated dramedy series returns in August. There are plenty of unknowns (and I'm sure that clue board could give answers if it were clearer). Still, like so many others I'm eager to got into the show and be surprised as this new story involving Paul Rudd's character unfolds.

Only Murders in the Building returns for its third season on August 8 as part of the 2023 TV schedule so be sure you have a Hulu subscription if you're aiming to check it out. You can also read over some of the questions we've had since Season 2 finale.