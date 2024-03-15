Only Murders In The Building Has Meryl Streep, Eugene Levy And More In Its Amazing Season 4 Cast, But There's One More Comedy Legend I Think The Show's Missing

Don’t get me wrong, the Only Murders in the Building Season 4 cast is truly stacked! Between Eugene Levy reuniting with Steve Martin and Martin Short, Meryl Streep returning, Molly Shannon joining the ensemble and so much more, this star-studded cast is about to kill it (pun intended). However, I think there’s one comedy legend the show’s missing, and to whoever casts OMITB I hope you're listening, because I desperately need you to get Ted Danson on this show.

Now, I realize this chasting choice feels random and out of left field, but it actually makes perfect sense. Last season Only Murders cast theater vets in tons of roles, and this season they’ve got comedy legends filling the parts of the ensemble, with the likes of Levy, Shannon, Zach Galifianakis and Kumail Nanjiani. This leads me to my point regarding Only Murders in the Building Season 4 . If you are going to cast all these comedically gifted folks, why not add sitcom legend Ted Danson into the mix? Not only would he generally be a great fit for this show, but I have also cooked up a fabulous way for him to be involved. So, welcome to my Ted Talk.

Ted Danson Is A Comedy Darling, And He’d Fit Into This Cast Perfectly

Along with his best-known roles in Cheers and The Good Place, Ted Danson has also been part of the ensembles for CSI, Fargo, Becker and Damages (among many others). He’s worked with everyone from Rhea Perlman to Laurence Fishburne to Kristen Bell, and over the course of his wildly successful career, he’s proven that he can take on any role with any cast and kill it.

However, considering the silly goofy nature of beloved comedies like Cheers and The Good Place, it’s clear to me that he’d fit in perfectly with the cast of Only Murders in the Building.

On top of all that, Danson being in Only Murders would serve as a reunion, because he worked with Martin Short on Damages. Already the Season 4 cast features folks the leading actors have worked with before, like Eugene Levy. So, I can’t help but continuously think about how the Cheers star would fit in perfectly on one of Hulu’s best shows , and after you hear my idea for who he could play, I think you’ll agree with me.

I Have A Great Idea For Who Ted Danson Could Play In Only Murders In The Building

OK, so, ever since the Season 3 finale of Only Murders when we learned about the murder of Jane Lynch’s Sass , I’ve been thinking about the cast of characters that could be involved in her mystery. We know the trio is going to Los Angeles for part of the season, and since Sass was Charles’ stunt double on Brazzos, I can’t help but think that we’ll meet some other people who worked on the procedural.

Enter Ted Danson.

This hilarious and ongoing gag that Jane Lynch is Steve Martin’s stunt double is one of my favorite jokes on Only Murders. So, why not add another tall person with white hair, glasses and a quick wit into the mix? Since Charles worked on the show for so long, and I presume there was a lot of action required in the series, it seems logical that he’d have more than one stunt double. Ted Danson would be a perfect fit for this role!

Honestly, he’d be great as any character though, especially if they can relate it to the made-up Brazzos as well as the actor’s legendary real-life television career. If this stunt double idea isn’t working, then maybe he could do a cameo like Matthew Broderick and Sting did, or he could play a high-powered producer, or he could just play another guy in the building.