After Someone Threw Their Mom's Ashes At Pink, Someone Else Handed Her A Giant Wheel Of Cheese In Viral Video

Pop musician Pink has had quite a peculiar week. In a truly surreal and bizarre moment reminiscent of the fantastical world of Alice Through the Looking Glass ( which the musician created music for ), a video making the rounds online captured the 43-year-old singer during her concert at London's BST Hyde Park, where she unexpectedly picks up a bag that someone had thrown onto the stage, posing a heart-wrenching question to the crowd: "Is this your mom?" That’s right; someone threw their ashes at the pop star. However, in a refreshing twist, another viral video has surfaced, showcasing a fan gifting her something far more appetizing—a massive wheel of cheese.

A video shared on Pop Crave's Twitter account captured a delightful moment during Pink's performance. As the singer belted out her hit song "Perfect," she couldn't help but sink to her knees in pure joy--or perhaps bewilderment? The reason behind her elation or confusion? A massive wheel of Brie De Meaux, a delectable French cheese, was making its way through the crowd toward the stage. You can see the artist give an air hug and say her thanks before continuing on with the song in the delightful video embedded below:

Fan hands P!nk a wheel of Brie during her show in London. pic.twitter.com/qUY00xz4e5June 27, 2023 See more

Pink isn't the only artist to have encountered strange incidents during live performances. Recently, at a Bebe Rexha concert, a fan decided to throw his phone at the singer , accidentally hitting her in the face. The incident, captured on video and widely shared on social media, initially seemed unsettling, but it was the aftermath that truly revealed the extent of the injury. Bebe Rexha took to social media, sharing two pictures of her face, clearly showing noticeable injuries above her eye. In the wake of the incident, Nicolas Malvagna, despite changing his story , was arraigned on misdemeanor charges of harassment and assault.

It's not uncommon for fans to throw objects on stage during concerts. Harry Styles, for instance, had a bottle thrown at him during one of his shows last fall, while his fans often toss items like cowboy hats and boas to show their affection. Lady Gaga also experienced a similar mishap when she was hit by a flying object last summer. Other artists on major tours also have faced crowd-related incidents that affected their performances. Remember the time when Taylor Swift intervened to defend a fan from a security guard while singing "Bad Blood"?

(Image credit: Bebe Rexha's YouTube channel.)

Recently, another alarming incident occurred during a live performance involving Ava Max. In a video reported by ABC7 , the "Sweet but Psycho" singer can be seen being attacked on stage at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles. A man rushes onto the stage and collides with Ava Max before security quickly intervenes, tackling the intruder and removing him from the stage. Compared to these incidents, a giant wheel of Brie or someone's mother's ashes could almost be considered lighthearted.

While the video of Pink receiving a wheel of cheese is entertaining, it raises concerns about a growing trend of fans seeking viral moments by throwing objects or attacking performers. While we can find amusement in the oversized dairy gift, let's hope such incidents don't escalate beyond items being thrown, artists being tackled, or even familiar ashes being involved.