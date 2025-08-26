Netflix Fans Are Frustrated After Another Show Got Cancelled, But The Creator Actually Thanked The Streamer For A Sweet Reason

Netflix has a history of cancelling shows after just one or two seasons, and now another entry from the 2025 Netflix release schedule has gotten the axe from the streaming giant. The Waterfront, which released back in June as Dawson's Creek creator Kevin Williamson's latest venture on the small screen, has been cancelled after just one season.

Unsurprisingly, fans wasted no time in sharing their thoughts, although with a lot less acceptance than FUBAR viewers did when Arnold Schwarzenegger's series was cancelled. As for Williamson, he had a surprising amount of gratitude to the streamer despite his series coming to an early end.

Fans Aren’t Happy About The Waterfront’s Cancellation

The decision from Netflix to cancel The Waterfront was reported after Kevin Williamson was able to tell the cast and crew that a second season would not be happening, according to Deadline. The cast was comprised of Holt McCallany, Supergirl's Melissa Benoist, Jake Weary, 9-1-1: Lone Star's Rafael Silver, Humberlez González, and Maria Bello, among others.

The family story was inspired by true events and focused on the Buckley family and their attempts to maintain power in the town of Havenport, North Carolina. When their fishing empire begins to fall apart, lines are crossed as the family tries to hold onto what they had. Just hours after news of the cancellation broke, fans were already out on X (formerly known as Twitter) to express how they really feel about the Buckley story coming to an end. (Comments edited for clarity.)

@ClaydenBeauty18: "Netflix cancelling the Waterfront is a crime. I mean it deserves another season."

@PoisonKeyblade: "Not Netflix cancelling another show I loved. Absolute BS considering how good the ratings were. Justice for The Waterfront."

@evetessmacher: "I feel so bad for Melissa and The Waterfront cast, this makes no sense."

@Impossiblebye: "The Waterfront may have been cancelled but Sean Buckley you will always be loved."

At the time of writing, The Waterfront fans don't seem to be campaigning for a renewal like how Dexter: Original Sin fans reacted to that drama's recent cancellation. Kevin Williamson's venture was far from Netflix's first cancelled series this year, with both Pulse and The Residence ending after one season. FUBAR made it to two seasons before getting the axe, as did Noah Centinteo's The Recruit. (The star got candid after why so many Netflix shows are cancelled following the bad news about his action series.)

Kevin Williamson’s Message About The Cancellation

Kevin Williamson had a list of popular shows to his name before The Waterfront premiered, including Dawson's Creek, Scream: The TV Series, and The Vampire Diaries, but it's not fated for the same multi-season runs that those series got. He didn't express any bitterness or hint at any bad blood towards Netflix when he addressed the cancellation via Instagram Story, writing:

A big thank you to everyone who watched The Waterfront. While I’m sad the Buckley’s won’t be back for a season 2, I’m celebrating the joy that was Season 1. I had the pleasure of working with a dream cast and crew. My heart is full of gratitude for all the people who brought their talents to the show both in NC and LA. You were all amazing. Thank you to my partners at Universal TV. And thank you to Netflix for taking a chance on a very personal story. You were truly a joy to work with! It was one of the best experiences of my life! Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.

Williamson expressed gratitude to plenty of people before getting to Netflix, but I found it quite sweet that he specifically named getting to tell a "very personal story" as a reason why he's thankful to the streamer despite the cancellation. Even though he'd hinted about what The Waterfront Season 2 could be about, he doesn't seem so angry that he'd post any harsh words on his public social media account.

If you want to watch The Waterfront for yourself, you can find the full first (and now only) season streaming with a Netflix subscription now. As for other upcoming viewing options, be sure to check out our 2025 TV schedule.