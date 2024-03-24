Pulse: What We Know About The First Netflix Medical Drama

Netflix has entered the emergency room, and Pulse is coming to the streaming platform.

What is Pulse? Well, I'm glad you asked—it's the next medical procedural that I'm sure people everywhere will love.

If you watch a medical procedural once, you are hooked for life. Whether it's shows like Grey's Anatomy or newer series that have dropped, once you watch one of these shows, you'll never stop. It seems Netflix is starting to realize that, because they are coming out with one of their own – Pulse.

A fitting name, but what is Pulse about? And who is confirmed to star in it? Here is what we know so far about the upcoming drama.

Pulse does not have a set release date as of this writing, which isn't too surprising. The show was announced in early 2024, and additional casting only came out in March, so it would be shocking for us to have a date so soon. We would be lucky if this show appeared on any 2024 TV schedule.

But, truthfully, that's a good thing. Netflix has many shows coming back in 2024, from the long-awaited Bridgerton Season 3, which will dive into Colin and Penelope's love story , to the final season of The Umbrella Academy, all the way to Cobra Kai Season 6 . It would be hard to stand out in the ratings when so many great shows are returning.

Netflix also has a trend of canceling shows far too soon , like the fantasy show Shadow and Bone or the acclaimed Sense8. I'd rather Pulse get the light it deserves rather than fall in the rankings because medical dramas can be super successful.

Willa Fitzgerald, Colin Woodell And More Will Star

While casting details are sparse, we do have some idea of who will star in Pulse thanks to Netflix's Tudum . Here is who we know so far:

Willa Fitzgerald as Danny Simms

First up on this list is Willa Fitzgerald, who will play Danielle Simms, otherwise known as Danny. She is a third-year resident student at a Miami hospital.

Fitzgerald has appeared on several TV shows before, from which you might recognize her. Most recently, in 2023, she held a role in the popular Mike Flanagan TV show , The Fall of The House of Usher, where she played young Madeline Usher. Aside from that, she also has a primary role in the Reacher cast and held a central role in the Dare Me cast.

She's appeared in many other shows, like Billions, House of Cards, Gotham, Blue Bloods, The Following, and more. She also had a role in the series Scream, where she played Emma Duval.

Fitzgerald has also appeared in movies like Wildcat, Strange Darling, Desperation Road, and more.

Colin Woodell as Xander Phillips

Tudum also confirmed Colin Woodell, who'll play Xander Phillips in Pulse. He is the chief resident of the Miami hospital and comes from a medical family within the city.

The actor appeared in various TV shows prior. He had a major part in one of the best Max original shows , The Flight Attendant, starred in the miniseries The Continental, was part of the main cast of The Purge, and was part of the main cast of Devious Maids.

He also had recurring roles on Masters of Sex and The Originals, a spinoff of The Vampire Diaries, one of the best CW shows .

Woodell also appeared in movies such as Ambulance, I Love America, and The Call of the Wild.

Justina Machado as Natalie Cruz

The last cast member Tudum confirmed is Justina Machado (seen at the top of this article), who will play Natalie Cruz, a doctor who oversees both administration and medicine as the chair of surgery and emergency medicine.

The actress starred in the HBO series Six Feet Under and the great Latinx show , One Day at a Time, a reboot of the 1970s series of the same name. She's also appeared in shows like ER, Ugly Betty, Three Rivers, Superstore, Law & Order, and more.

I'm eager to see where this cast will go with these roles – and I can't wait to watch.

Pulse Follows A Young ER Doctor Who Is Unexpectedly Promoted To Chief Resident

If you're wondering what Pulse will be about, Tudum has you covered. It follows the lives of people working at the busiest Miami Level 1 trauma center, Maguire Hospital, but will mainly center on resident Danny Simms (Fitzgerald).

She is a third-year resident who suddenly finds herself promoted to chief resident after the fallout of her relationship. While she's a kind person who finds herself connecting with her patients on a deeper level, she faces her own issues that "complicate her upward trajectory."

Already, this sounds like a plot that I'm sure many will cling to – including me, I am that person.

Zoe Robyn Created The Series

Tudum confirmed that Zoe Robyn is the creator behind Pulse. She is a writer who has worked on several major television shows in the last few years and will also serve as co-showrunner.

Some of her significant credits you might have seen include writing and producing The Equalizer, starring Queen Latifah, and working on several episodes of Hawaii Five-0. Aside from that, she's also worked as a director on the shows MsLabelled and Odd Squad.

The other showrunner will be Carlton Cuse, who has worked on several shows, including Locke & Key, Lost, and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.

Kate Dennis Will Direct And Executive Produce The First Two Episodes

The last thing Tudum confirmed is that Kate Dennis is directing and executive producing the first two episodes.

Dennis has worked on several television shows before, including another famous medical procedural, New Amsterdam, one of the best Hulu shows , The Handmaid's Tale, one of the best shows to binge on Netflix , GLOW, and many more.

We're still determining how many episodes are set for the series, but at least we know Dennis will be working on the first two.

With this in mind, it just makes me want to learn more about the show. Or I could try binge-watching all of Grey's Anatomy while waiting. Can Pulse get here quicker? My prognosis is...impatient.