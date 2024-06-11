Britney Spears' Ex Husband Is Joining The Traitors. One Thing He Absolutely Won't Be Able To Discuss

After just a few years on the air, The Traitors has established itself as one of the best reality shows on TV. Part of this popularity comes from the ensemble full of reality TV icons, with The Traitors Season 2 cast including beloved figures from Survivor, The Challenge, and The Real Housewives. The third season will feature Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari, although there's one thing he's reportedly not allowed to talk about.

The cast of The Traitors Season 3 was just revealed, and there are a number of familiar faces who will be duking it out in host Alan Cumming's Scotland mansion. Asghari was a surprise name on the list, and according to TMZ, he won't be able to talk about Britney while appearing on the show.

Per this report, Sam Asghari basically has a gag order when it comes to speaking about the Princess of Pop in public forums like The Traitors (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription). So it seems he won't be able to use his connection to celebrity to bond with his fellow castmates in the mansion.

It should be interesting to see how a wild card like Asghari does in a cut throat, deceptive game like The Traitors. While Survivor winners like Boston Rob and Tony Vlachos are going to try and get to the end of the finale no matter what, perhaps Sam's status as an outsider will allow him to suss out the Traitors and Faithful.

It's fascinating to see how each season of The Traitors ends up totally different, depending on the individuals who make up the cast. Case in point: the first season of The Traitors Australia was thrilling, while Season 2 was so disappointed hated by fans that the show was cancelled. And the US version having a full cast of public figures and reality stars definitely adds another wrinkle to the gameplay.

After The Traitors casting rumors circulated online, the network made the bold decision to officially reveal its cast, which is in the midst of filming as we speak. While there are no competitors on The Challenge after Season 2's finale, there are plenty of iconic gamers. That includes Survivor's Tony Vlachos, Jeremy Collins, Boston Rob, and Corolyn Wiger. We've also got Housewives Dorinda Medley, Dolores Catania (who I suggested should join The Traitors years ago), and Robyn Dixon. Big Brother alums Danielle Reyes and Britney Haynes are included, as is RuPaul's Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen (who I also said was a Ru Girl who would be great for The Traitors). And I'm hoping Bob has a long run, because I'm still mad about Peppermint's elimination last season.

It's currently unclear when The Traitors Season 3 will debut on Peacock.