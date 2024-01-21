This Week In Bizarre News: Reese Witherspoon Defends Eating Snow From Internet Haters

Reese Witherspoon isn’t exactly a star who’s known to go viral for wild reasons. Usually, if the actress does get attention across the web, it’s because she has posted a photo of her look-alike daughter, Ava Phillippe , or is promoting a new project. Well, in recent days, Witherspoon has been at the center of a debate after posting a video. The actress shared a clip of herself crafting a beverage using snow. The clip, which has over 160,00 likes as of this writing, garnered numerous responses, with some saying that she shouldn’t consume the frosty precipitation. Now, in what’s been a weird week for news, the actress has responded to defend herself from the haters on the Internet.

What Exactly Did Reese Witherspoon Post In Her Original Video?

The Oscar-winning actress shared the clip just days ago in the aftermath of the winter storms that hit the U.S. this past week. She sought to make what she calls a “Snow Salt Chococinno.” The 47-year-old mother of three documented the process in the video, which was posted to TikTok. She began by using two cups to scoop some snow off a vehicle, taking generous portions. When back in her house, she proceeded to add additional ingredients, including salted caramel, chocolate syrup and Cold Brew. You can see her make the drink for yourself in the post below:

In the comment section, there were a few people who seemed enticed by the winter weather-inspired concoction. However, as previously mentioned, there were others who were a bit leery. They contended that snow is dirty and that it’s best that one not eat it. I’m sure more than a few of us were told something similar by our parents or guardians when we were younger.

Of course, the lead of the Legally Blonde cast isn’t one to ignore the critics, especially when it comes to a more lighthearted situation such as this. And her response may end up surprising you.

How Did Reese Witherspoon Respond After People Called Out Her Video?

Reese Witherspoon responded to the chatter over the weekend with a follow-up video that was also shared to TikTok. In it, she expressed a bit of confusion over the responses that she received after dropping the OG post. Her comments suggest she was unaware of the notion that one shouldn’t chow down on snow:

So there’s so many people on here saying that snow is dirty. So we went and took snow from the backyard, and we microwaved it and it’s clear. Is this bad? [Laughs] Am I not supposed to eat snow?

In the video, the star also brought out a glass, which contained the melted snow and, to her credit, it did appear to be clear. You can see it, too, by checking out the post below:

I certainly didn’t have this on my bingo card for 2024. I’m more accustomed to Reese Witherspoon making waves for reacting to a show like Wednesday in a viral TikTok. Heck, even her (roasted) red carpet photos with Ashton Kutcher amid press for Your Place or Mine (which is streamable with a Netflix subscription ), seems less random than this. But I digress. If anything though, I can’t help but get the feeling that Witherspoon isn’t going to be dissuaded from enjoying her Chococinno moving forward. Some may not agree but, at the end of the day, she can do as she likes.