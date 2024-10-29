Reese Witherspoon Shouts Out ‘BFF’ Laura Dern After Her Latest Movie Hits #1 On Netflix, Now Give Us Big Little Lies Season 3 Already

Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern are two Oscar-winning actresses, and they just happen to have a close friendship. Fans loved watching them share the screen in Big Little Lies (which is streaming with a Max subscription), which had two popular seasons on the air. Witherspoon just shouted out her "BFF" Dern after her latest movie hit #1 on Netflix, but give us Big Little Lies Season 3 already!

Laura Dern's new movie Lonely Planet has been super popular on Netflix since it hist the streamer, with audiences all over the world watching the film. To celebrate just how many people with a Netflix subscription are watching it, Reese Witherspoon shouted out her bestie on Instagram story. Check it out below:

How cute is that? Good friends celebrate each other's victories, and that's exactly what Reese Witherspoon is doing here. Lonely Planet's success on its streaming service is definitely notable, given just how many people must be watching the steamy Netflix movie in order to go to #1. Although anytime I see Witherspoon and Dern together, I have to admit that my mind goes to Big Little Lies.

Over the years, Nicole Kidman and other Big Little Lies stars have hinted that they'd be down to continue the story of the Monterey Five on another season, but there's been no real information since the Season 2 finale aired back in 2019. While the second season got some criticism, there's a clear interest in seeing more of this outstanding cast... and I'm including myself.

Sine Big Little Lies was based off the book of the same name by Liane Moriarty, Season 2 had to craft a new story in order to continue the narrative. The women bonded together while keeping the truth of Perry's death under wraps, while they got a new adversary with Meryl Streep's Mary Louise. Although we never got to see that viral scene with Reese Witherspoon throwing ice cream at her.

The Season 2 finale saw Bonnie turning herself in for pushing Perry and ultimately causing his death. Fans are definitely curious about what came next, as well as the state of Madeline's marriage. Hopefully development on Season 3 of Big Little Lies happens sooner rather than later.

While it remains to be seen if Laura Dern ever gets to play the iconic Renata Klein again, the Jurassic Park icon has plenty to celebrate. Namely the wild success of her latest movie Lonely Planet, which she stars in opposite Liam Hemsworth. The romantic comedy follows her protagonist Katherine, who finds love with a younger man while writing in Morocco.

Lonely Planet is streaming now on Netflix, and both season of Big Little Lies are available on Max. Be sure to check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.