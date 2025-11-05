Millie Bobby Brown Recalls Being Criticized By The Press For Her Appearance, And Shares Blunt Advice Sabrina Carpenter Gave Her

Since breaking out as the star of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown has developed quite a fan following. The former child star’s rise in popularity has unfortunately also been accompanied by criticism. Brown has been hit with critiques from fans and media pundits alike over her looks. Such negative remarks cropped again earlier this year, and Brown is now opening up about that and her feelings towards the press. Additionally, the A-lister shared the very direct piece of advice she received from her pal, Sabrina Carpenter.

Earlier this year, 21-year-old Millie Bobby Brown turned heads when she debuted a blonde look, which coincided with the press tour of her 2025 movie schedule release, The Electric State. Some fans seemed to love the actress’ locks, while others weren’t as positive. Around that same time, Brown was also met with comments from people who claimed she looked old for her age. Shortly after, she went viral for sharing a post with which she denounced bullying.

The Damsel star reflected on the controversy while speaking with British Vogue. During the conversation, she emphasized that she has “respect” for the field of journalism. However, her feelings on people attacking in the press due to her looks are quite different:

Oh my God, what has she done with her face? Why has she gone blonde? She looks 60 years old!’ I respect journalism. I love reading articles on my favourite people and hearing what they’re up to. I understand that there’s paparazzi, even though it’s invasive, even though it feels like shit to me – I know that’s your job… But don’t, in your headline, slam me at the get-go. It is so wrong and it is bullying, especially to young girls who are new to this industry and are already questioning everything about it.

Although Brown has defended herself publicly, dealing with the situation wasn’t exactly easy for her. Vogue notes that what was particularly crushing about her Electric State-era look is that she was really looking forward to the press tour and wanted to channel styles from the ‘90s. Her stylist even reportedly consulted with Pamela Anderson and Paris Hilton in order to utilize some of their greatest fits from the early aughts. In the aftermath of the scrutiny, though, Brown was not in a good place, as she explained:

I was depressed for three, four days. I was crying every day.

Millie Bobby Brown’s mindset apparently changed, however, when she got to spend some time with Sabrina Carpenter earlier this year. At the time, Carpenter received the first-ever global success award from the Brit Awards, and Brown was on hand to present it to her. Even amid the festivities, Brown was apparently still distraught over the backlash, saying she “was crying while [she] was getting [her] hair and make-up done.” She was also “welling up” upon seeing Carpenter, who eventually imparted her own words of wisdom:

Truly, always, her mentality is very much like ‘Fuck ’em’, which I knew inside of me, but when you hear someone else say it, you’re like, ‘Yes! That’s it!’

It’s true that the “Expresso” performer is known for not caring what her critics think of her. To that point, she even dealt with criticism following the Brit Awards due to her lingerie-clad performance. However, Carpenter simply seemed to shake off the backlash with a brief reaction on social media and a couple of emojis. In short, Carpenter is definitely someone Brown could take a cue from when it comes to dealing with haters. I wouldn’t be surprised if she holds onto Carpenter’s mentality moving forward.

Millie Bobby Brown’s next press tour, which is for Stranger Things Season 5, is now just ramping up and, hopefully, it’ll be a more positive experience for her. Be sure to see Brown reprise her role as Eleven when Volume 1 of the new season debuts on November 26.