'He Would Be Fun': A Resurfaced Clip Of Taylor Swift Saying She'd Love To Take P. Diddy To Prom Is Running Around Amidst Arrest Brouhaha

The recent arrest of Sean “Diddy” Combs on charges that include sex trafficking and racketeering have sent shockwaves through the entertainment world. Not only was Diddy a huge star in his own right, but he frequently mingled with other huge stars including, as it turns out, Taylor Swift, who thought Diddy was a really nice guy, at least a few years ago.

A clip that’s over a decade old of Taylor Swift is now going viral. It’s from a 2011 appearance on The Racheal Ray Show in which Swift is asked about who her dream prom date would be, and she includes the now incarcerated mogul.

What Taylor Swift Said About Diddy In 2011

The 2011 episode of The Rachael Ray Show included a then-21-year-old Taylor Swift and a segment called “Swift Decisions” in which the host asked Taylor various questions and the singer would choose the most appropriate celebrity that fit the answer. When asked about who her dream prom date would be, Taylor chose a prom group, which included Diddy. Check it out in the now viral TikTok.

Swift says she would include Diddy because “He would be fun” and he’s “Always been very nice to me.” Ray calls the star “A Gentleman.” Needless to say, such comments have not aged very well, and fans are reacting to the clip about how you’d expect.

How Taylor Swift Fans Are Reacting Today

The fact that Diddy was included in Taylor Swift’s prom group, including the likes of JLO, Katy Perry, and Sheryl Crow, hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans. Certainly, nobody is blaming Taylor for not knowing where things would go 13 years later, but that doesn’t make it any less shocking to hear such nice things about a man who has been accused of some pretty terrible things. Comments include…

This didn’t age well lol

Did she say “you’re going on a freaky prom date”???

OMG..Diddy..a gentleman? 😳😳😳

Yikes, not Diddy. “He’s always been really nice to me.”

as a millennial, we looked up to these people. we didn’t know what was really going on. this is like fearless/speak now taylor. she like 19-21 here.

Swift is certainly not the only star who has been associated with Diddy prior to his arrest. The rapper and mogul was known for hosting star-studded parties over the years that some of the biggest names in the world attended. Few celebrities are now talking about their relationship with Diddy.

While Diddy may have been nice to Taylor back in 2011, the accusations against him today are anything but pleasant. Diddy has been accused of hosting parties in which women were forced or coerced into engaging in sexual activity. Despite being willing to post bail up to $50 million, bail was denied the star due to the possibility of flight as well as a concern he might attempt to discuss the case with potential witnesses.