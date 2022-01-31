Richard Madden: What To Watch If You Like The Eternals Star

For some time, Richard Madden has been making moves in the entertainment industry, taking on some big and exciting roles, particularly the last decade. I’m talking about Eternals, Game of Thrones, and so much more of amazingly awesome projects.

But for Marvel fans who might have just been introduced to the actor through Eternals now streaming on Disney+, let me take a moment to introduce you to the best Richard Madden movies and TV shows that are available to rent or stream right now - and all of which I think you should consider checking out as soon as you’re done reading this article.

(Image credit: BBC One)

Bodyguard (Netflix)

The first miniseries on this list, Bodyguard focuses on a war veteran who is suffering from PTSD. Now that he is off the field, he works for the Royalty and Specialist Protection Branch of the police department in London, and taking on this job sends him on the most intense mission of his life when he’s assigned to protect the home secretary.

Richard Madden actually won a Golden Globe for his performance in the miniseries. Bodyguard is probably one of the best displays of Madden’s abilities as an actor, because it not only shows he is excellent in dramas and thrillers, but can be an action star if need be. It’s one of the best miniseries on Netflix you can watch.

Stream Bodyguard on Netflix.

(Image credit: Disney )

Cinderella (Disney+)

In this Disney live-action remake of the classic movie, Cinderella tells the story of the titular character, Ella, who is locked away in a tower by her evil stepmother and stepsisters. However, one night, where she goes to a ball under the guise of magic, changes her life forever.

I mean, it’s Cinderella, you know the story by heart at this point. Richard Madden, however, plays the prince in this, otherwise known as Prince Kit. And wow, was he the perfect casting. I mean, when you think of Prince Charming in real life, I can’t think of many other people that quite fit that description other than Richard Madden. Just look at those baby blues. You can’t resist them.

The live-action Cinderella is one of Disney's best live-action remakes so far, and I could re-watch it again and again. The costume design alone has me hooked.

Stream Cinderella on Starz.

Rent Cinderella on Amazon.

(Image credit: StudioCanal/High Top Releasing)

Bastille Day/The Take (Netflix)

Bastille Day (otherwise known as The Take in North America), is the action thriller you’ve been waiting for. Starring both Idris Elba and Richard Madden, this movie tells the story of a CIA agent that teams up with a pickpocket, using their talents to take out a possible terrorist organization in Paris, France.

While it’s not the most original action film, I think Bastille Day has a lot going for it between the two main characters. Both Idris Elba and Richard Madden play well off each other and create a fun banter that makes the movie entertaining to watch, and the action is surprisingly enthralling as well. Who doesn’t like to watch some excellently choreographed gun fights?

Stream Bastille Day on Netflix.

Rent Bastille Day on Amazon.

(Image credit: HBO)

Game Of Thrones (HBO Max)

Arguably, Game of Thrones is where most of us known Richard Madden from. This uber-popular HBO series tells the story of Westeros, and more importantly, the Iron Throne, which several people are trying to get now that Robert Baratheon, has died. Now, the whole entire country - as well as in the Essos - is in the great game, and everyone else is just pawns.

For the first three seasons, Richard Madden played Robb Stark as part of the Game of Thrones cast , a key character and a super big role for the young actor at the time. Following his role on the show, his career really took off.

Robb Stark is an honorable character with plenty of badassery to boot, and I could never picture anyone else but Madden playing him. It was even nicer when Richard Madden and Kit Harington (who played his adopted brother, Jon Snow on the show) got to reunite again while filming Eternals together.

Stream Game of Thrones on HBO Max.

(Image credit: Discovery Channel)

Klondike (Amazon Prime)

Next up, we have the historical drama miniseries, Klondike. This show is all about the gold rush of the 1890s, and the possibility of becoming rich. While it follows several characters and their search for fortune, we focus on one in particular, and that is Bill Haskell and his friends, who head up to Yukon, Canada in search of their own gold.

Richard Madden played Bill Haskell in the series, alongside a very talented cast. While the Discovery Channel isn’t known for making scripted series - they’re usually amazing in documentaries, as you can imagine - Klondike is an entertaining experience, and Madden is one of the reasons you’re drawn in with his compelling performance of Bill. The cinematography is also fantastic as well.

Stream Klondike on Amazon Prime.

(Image credit: Rai 1)

Medici (Netflix)

Moving on, we have another great historical drama, Medici. This series follows the story of the real-life Medici family, who were the people who were in charge of the Pope’s money during the famed Renaissance period in Florence, Italy, moving through their journeys as a family in a different point of their lives each season.

At first, I had only heard of this show because of my love for Vikings, and read that it’s a good show to watch if you like Vikings . Now, after watching it, I can confirm I might like it just as much. While it is a drama, I had never known anything about the Medici family and this series tells you so much, albeit with a dramatic twist. Richard Madden starred in the first season as Cosimo de’ Medici, the head of the family, and man if you thought his acting was great in Game of Thrones, wait until you see him in this. He is stellar.

Stream Medici on Netflix.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ibiza (Netflix)

Of course we’re going to have a couple of independent films on this list as well, and that includes Netflix’s original film, Ibiza. This romantic comedy follows a group of women who travel to Barcelona for a business trip. However, while they're there, one of them finds romance - and this in turn leads to a crazy adventure.

Richard Madden plays Leo, the main love interest of this film, and I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again - I love the man’s acting skills but damn is he handsome. His looks paired with his acting talent make him the perfect choice for a romantic comedy like this, and his and Gillian Jacob’s chemistry together as the main couple not only make you laugh but make you want to root for them to succeed despite serious long distance between them.

Stream Ibiza on Netflix.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Rocketman (Amazon Rental)

Next, we have Rocketman, a musical biopic movie about the legendary singer, Elton John, from his beginnings in the music industry to his personal life, to everything in-between, all paired with a brilliant soundtrack of some of John’s hits.

Richard Madden portrays John Reid, a famous singer and manager of both John and the band, Queen, and who was the lover of Elton John for some time. I feel like in many of Madden’s roles, he often plays similar characters, which isn’t a bad thing at all. He’s super good at playing historical and fantasy/action roles, but I think he really transforms in Rocketman and shows just how awesome of an actor he really is.

If you enjoy Rocketman, be sure to check out some other entertaining musical biopics as well. Or read a bit about some of the behind the scenes facts about Rocketman which show just how much work truly went into this film.

Rent Rocketman on Amazon.

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Electric Dreams (Amazon Prime)

Moving on, we have the science-fiction anthology series, Electric Dreams. This TV show features a new cast every single episode, and tells fantastical science-fiction stories that are all based on Philip K. Dicks works, with each episode diving deep into worlds unknown and far off.

Richard Madden starred in the first episode of the series, playing Agent Ross in an episode about a world where some portion of the human race has developed telepathy. And let me say if science-fiction is your thing, this is the show for you. Madden is excellent in his role on the show and again shows his ability as an action actor, but the rest of the series is so good that I wished it got a second season. It’s definitely an awesome anthology show that you should stream now.

Stream Electric Dreams on Amazon Prime.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

1917 (Showtime)

Another historical film on this list, we take a look at 1917. This critically acclaimed movie tells the story of two soldiers who are sent on the terrifying and deadly mission to deliver a message in hopes of stopping their men from walking straight into a grizzly end.

Richard Madden plays Lieutenant Joseph Blake, and while he was only in the film for a short bit, his role was memorable for his emotional performance in the ultimate climax of the movie. And can I just say 1917 is a perfect example of what amazing casting should be like, because Richard Madden, and the actor who plays his brother, Dean-Charles Chapman - those two could be brothers in real life in my opinion. Perfect casting.

1917 has some super cool behind the scenes facts , with how intricately shot it is and how beautiful its scenery is. Seriously, check it out if you haven’t.

Stream 1917 on Showtime.

Purchase 1917 on Amazon.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Eternals (Disney+)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been expanding greatly with all of the new Marvel movies , and Eternals was one of the biggest. This film tells the story of the legendary Eternals, an alien race that is sent to protect the humans from an ancient enemy called the Deviants. However, it’s soon revealed that there’s far more to this and not everything is black and white.

While the Eternals cast was huge and had so many amazing actors, Richard Madden is one of the leads, portraying Ikaris, the leader of the Eternals. Madden, in his first superhero gig ever, did an awesome job portraying the almost Superman-like character in the MCU, and not only provided some awesome acting but some really cool flying scenes too - even if Madden didn’t quite enjoy filming them .

Regardless, I genuinely enjoyed The Eternals as I’m sure you did too, and will gladly re-watch it again because it features all these amazing actors, including Madden. I’m all here for Phase 4 of Marvel, and that includes these crazy strong aliens.

Stream Eternals on Disney+.

Buy Eternals on Amazon.

With all these fun options, there are so many shows and movies you could binge now. Or maybe you just want to re-watch The Eternals - that’s completely okay too. Whatever the case, I’m sure you’ll have a great time enjoying the best of what Richard Madden has to offer.