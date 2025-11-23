Why Candace Cameron Bure Doesn’t ‘Fight Back In The Comments’ When People Are Negative To Her Online

Candace Cameron Bure will always be known for her role as a child actor on Full House and for the charming TV movies on Great American Family (don’t miss her on the 2025 Christmas movie schedule!). But over the years she’s become equally as well-known for standing by her faith, and that’s come with plenty of backlash for things she’s said and done. The actress addressed this recently and explained why she generally doesn’t respond to negativity on social media.

The Aurora Teagarden alum sat down with Madison Prewett (who went through a pretty traumatic experience on The Bachelor that apparently caused her to lose 20 pounds) to share how she deals with nasty comments, which apparently come from both fans and fellow Christians alike. Candace Cameron Bure said on the Stay True podcast:

I usually don’t fight back in the comments, because nothing really comes from it. I feel like when you fight back in the comments, it becomes defensive. I feel like the more people defend themselves, the less integrity it holds. So I let God fight my battles a lot online.

Candace Cameron Bure has said her “gut reaction” is to avoid confrontation, so she mostly stays quiet when something upsets the masses, though she did offer small defenses both when JoJo Siwa called her the “rudest” celebrity she’d ever met and when she made comments about “traditional marriage” in GAF movies in an infamous WSJ interview.

Those issues played out in the media (and even possibly with her TV sister, Jodie Sweetin — who denies there was ever a full-blown feud) long after Candace Cameron Bure offered her statements on them. Bure told Madi Prewett how she finds the strength to remain quiet:

It takes self-control, and I pray the Holy Spirit gives me self-control every day, especially in those situations. Because it feels brutal because you can’t win. You can’t please both sides. You just can’t. There has to be a point in your life where you just let it go. You’re like, ‘I’m not going to win.’ You remind people that lots of people hated Jesus, they’re not all gonna love me.

She also admitted that sometimes allowing her “genuine fans” to fight her battles for her is effective, and it’s something she’s grateful for.

While Candace Cameron Bure has gotten backlash for statements she's made — including how her husband doesn’t like seeing her kiss other men in Christmas movies — it’s the hateful messages about her body that she has to deal with on a daily basis. In September, she even took down a swimsuit photo after being “flooded” with body-shaming comments.

Despite the negativity she’s endured, Candace Cameron Bure continues to post her photos and speak her truth. As for her work on-screen, you can catch her and daughter Natasha Bure in an encore presentation of Timeless Tidings of Joy at 8 p.m. ET Saturday, November 29, on Great American Family.