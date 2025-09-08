See Sydney Sweeney Crack Up While Revealing How She Reacts Whenever She’s Trending On Social Media

Sydney Sweeney seems to always be the name in everyone’s mouth. Whether they’re discussing her latest performance on the 2025 movie calendar, wondering how and when she started dating Scooter Braun or, you know, trying to buy her bathwater, she just stays in the headlines. The actress must be used to seeing that she’s trending, so how does she react? Watch the video below to find out.

Christy, a sports biopic about former pro boxer Christy Martin, premiered last week at Toronto International Film Festival and is just one of several projects Sydney Sweeney has made news for lately. So when she sat down with Variety at the film fest, they asked her what it was like to constantly see her name amongst the trending topics. This made Sweeney crack up, as you see in the clip below:

#SydneySweeney can't help but laugh when asked about her reaction to always trending on social media: "Oh, what for now?"Variety #TIFF Studio pic.twitter.com/GyFMJXqnW6September 6, 2025

That is a pretty great reaction. It doesn’t look like she’s surprised anymore when she sees that she’s trending, and there certainly wasn’t any dread or annoyance. It seemed more like she’s amused that the general public is still paying attention to her every move, as she smiled and said:

Oh! What for now?

It seems like anytime we’re not talking about Sydney Sweeney, it won’t be long before she will inevitably return to the forefront of the conversation. Oftentimes that’s by design, like when she’s pumping people up for the fight scenes in her Christy Martin biopic or her spine-chilling birthing scene from Eden is being discussed.

She’s also quite the fashionista, whether she’s helping to bring back the leg warmer trend, hitting the lake in black swimwear or going full Greek goddess at a movie premiere.

Other times, however, she might find herself trending for reasons that are out of her control, like when everyone was asking how Sydney Sweeney scored an invite to Jeff Bezos’ wedding. She also found herself in the middle of some jeans controversy after partnering with American Eagle, but even that ended up working in her favor.

And have we talked about her love life? Sydney Sweeney hadn’t even ended things with fiancé Jonathan Davino when all those rumors about her and Glen Powell circulated (which they leaned into, of course). She reportedly rejected a newly single Orlando Bloom when hanging out with him and Tom Brady at the Bezos wedding, and don’t forget the speculation that she was dating Machine Gun Kelly after they were seen partying together earlier this year.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

No wonder Sydney Sweeney isn’t surprised anymore when she’s trending on social media. She certainly wouldn’t be getting so much attention for her work, though, if she wasn’t as talented as she is — and involved in so many movies and TV shows. In addition to the projects already noted above, the actress will reprise her role as Cassie Howard on the highly anticipated Euphoria Season 3.

She’s also set to star as Kim Novak in Scandalous, which will dramatize the relationship between the Vertigo actress and Sammy Davis Jr., and she plays the titular character in a movie adaptation of The Housemaid from director Paul Feig.

With so much going on in her personal and professional life, I think I’ll have start adopting the same bemused tone of futility that Sydney Sweeney has every time her name pops up on social media: What for now?