‘Not For The Pearl Clutchers.’ Sabrina Carpenter Gets Real About Sexual Performances As Her Music Video Involving Pole Dancing Drops

At this point, innuendo is Sabrina Carpenter’s M.O., and her sexual and funny lyrics are a signature part of her music. That was proven with her new (and highly debated) album, Man’s Best Friend , and its second music video, “Tears." So, while there are millions who adore her cheeky tunes, there are plenty of others who find it overly sexual, and now, the pop star is getting candid about how the “pearl clutchers” react to her work.

Last night, Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend, the follow-up album to last year’s smash hit Short ‘n Sweet, was released, and so was the video for its second track, “Tears.” The video features her pole dancing, and it’s very steamy as she and Colman Domingo dance through this Rocky Horror-esque landscape. It highlights the pop star's cheeky music and style, and it already has over 3 million views.

Sabrina Carpenter - Tears (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

However, along with all those who love her work, Carpenter has her fair share of critics, too. To that point, during an interview with CBS Mornings , Gayle King spoke to the “Manchild” singer about folks who will be “clutching their pearls” over this new music. Their back and forth went as follows:

Gayle King : What I like about your music is that it’s unapologetic. And I think there are some people that would listen to the music and they’d be clutching their pearls.

: What I like about your music is that it’s unapologetic. And I think there are some people that would listen to the music and they’d be clutching their pearls. Sabrina Carpenter : Correct.

: Correct. Gayle King: But then I’m thinking, ‘But then the song isn’t for you.’

Carpenter has never been one to shy away from people who criticize her work – just look at how she responded when some didn’t like her lingerie-clad award show performance earlier this year. On CBS Mornings, she also addressed those critics who find her music to be too sexual, saying:

It is not for the pearl clutchers. The album is not for any pearl clutchers. No, but I also think that even pearl clutchers can listen to an album like that in their own solitude and find something that makes them smirk and chuckle to themselves.

The “Taste” singer’s suggestive performances , music and dance moves (like the “Juno” poses ), cheeky lyrics full of innuendo and sensual style, which included going pants-free for the “Manchild” video , certainly entertain her fans. They also carry deeper meaning, as King pointed out, her music is “sexual,” “powerful,” and “also very vulnerable.”

In response, the “Nonsense” singer explained why she thinks some criticize or clutch their pearls over her work. She said:

I think that’s the thing is sometimes people hear the lyrics that are really bold, and they go ‘I don’t want to sing this in front of other people.’ It’s like it’s almost too – it’s TMI. But I think about being at a concert with, you know, however many young women I see in the front row that are screaming at the top of their lungs with their best friends, and you can go like ‘Oh, we can all sigh of relief.’ This is just fun, and that’s all it has to be.

In the past, Carpenter has caught flak over filming a music video in a church , and the album cover for Man’s Best Friend was the subject of quite a heated debate. Considering the suggestive nature of the “Tears” music video and the lyrics on the album, it’s possible that more debate could happen as people listen to the project.

However, while there may be some clutching their pearls, the attendance at Carpenter’s concerts and the success of her past music prove that there will also be tons of fans singing loudly along to Man’s Best Friend and “Tears” too.