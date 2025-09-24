Sabrina Carpenter Donned Signature Lingerie And ‘Bent Like A Pretzel’ All Day For Vintage Photo Shoot

Sabrina Carpenter may have made her grand entrance into entertainment with Girl Meets World (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription ), and four Disney-owned albums. But her fifth album, Emails I Can’t Send, marked the beginning of the American pop singer we see today, who perfectly blends classy and sexy into her looks and tunes. The “Espresso” singer prepped for her latest vintage photo shoot by wearing signature lingerie and had to be “bent like a pretzel” all day to land the perfect pics.

The Billboard Top 100 singer has been known for paying homage to the ‘60s and ‘70s, as seen when she walked the runway in a vintage pinup look last year. If you’re fascinated with the ‘60s Berlin night scene and the timeless allure of French model Brigitte Bardot, Sabrina Carpenter’s Vogue Italia vintage photo shoot will be a must-see for you:

What I would do for the singer/actress’s flexibility. There’s so much I love about the nostalgia of Sabrina Carpenter’s photoshoot. Whether it’s her winged eyeliner, the sensuality in her lingerie cutouts, or her delightful pumps, the “Manchild” singer always feels a step out of modern times, in a good way.

But, it doesn't come easy. She expressed to Vogue Italia the physical demands that each impressive pose entailed, which made the experience all the more memorable for her:

I felt like I was bent like a pretzel all day, but it was really fun and special and I think at that moment I didn't feel even a bit of pain.

I give the Tall Girl actress a lot of credit for not feeling sore after mastering those flexible moves. She’s got real modeling talent in the bag if she can pull off twisting her legs and holding up her torso in that awkward manner, with no complaints.

One of the many things that can make a photoshoot fun is when photos match a star's personal celebrity fashion sense. Fortunately for the blonde bombshell, Carpenter described feeling happy to show off her persona in each vintage look for the magazine:

I was so happy to be able to dress in a way that would reflect my personal style a bit. I really like the '60s and '70s, and the cuts of some looks make me feel confident. Even if most of the shots are in black and white, they convey my personality well.

No longer the young Disney Channel girl she was when she first broke through the entertainment industry, the 26-year-old always has something new to bring to the fashion game. She may choose to go for Old Hollywood glamour at the 2024 VMAs , but then appear on the cover of Rolling Stone wearing nothing but tall socks and long tresses . She tries things, and I like that.

Carpenter’s style evolution is based on what the rising star feels like wearing in the moment and the story she wants to tell. Based on what she’s telling the Italian vintage photo shoot, I believe the “Feather” singer is showing off the perfect balance of alluring and gracefulness, who’s willing to be “bent like a pretzel” to show the world what she can do.