Sabrina Carpenter Donned Signature Lingerie And ‘Bent Like A Pretzel’ All Day For Vintage Photo Shoot
There’s no “nonsense” about that vintage twist.
Sabrina Carpenter may have made her grand entrance into entertainment with Girl Meets World (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription), and four Disney-owned albums. But her fifth album, Emails I Can’t Send, marked the beginning of the American pop singer we see today, who perfectly blends classy and sexy into her looks and tunes. The “Espresso” singer prepped for her latest vintage photo shoot by wearing signature lingerie and had to be “bent like a pretzel” all day to land the perfect pics.
The Billboard Top 100 singer has been known for paying homage to the ‘60s and ‘70s, as seen when she walked the runway in a vintage pinup look last year. If you’re fascinated with the ‘60s Berlin night scene and the timeless allure of French model Brigitte Bardot, Sabrina Carpenter’s Vogue Italia vintage photo shoot will be a must-see for you:
A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter)
A photo posted by on
What I would do for the singer/actress’s flexibility. There’s so much I love about the nostalgia of Sabrina Carpenter’s photoshoot. Whether it’s her winged eyeliner, the sensuality in her lingerie cutouts, or her delightful pumps, the “Manchild” singer always feels a step out of modern times, in a good way.
But, it doesn't come easy. She expressed to Vogue Italia the physical demands that each impressive pose entailed, which made the experience all the more memorable for her:
I give the Tall Girl actress a lot of credit for not feeling sore after mastering those flexible moves. She’s got real modeling talent in the bag if she can pull off twisting her legs and holding up her torso in that awkward manner, with no complaints.
One of the many things that can make a photoshoot fun is when photos match a star's personal celebrity fashion sense. Fortunately for the blonde bombshell, Carpenter described feeling happy to show off her persona in each vintage look for the magazine:
No longer the young Disney Channel girl she was when she first broke through the entertainment industry, the 26-year-old always has something new to bring to the fashion game. She may choose to go for Old Hollywood glamour at the 2024 VMAs, but then appear on the cover of Rolling Stone wearing nothing but tall socks and long tresses. She tries things, and I like that.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Carpenter’s style evolution is based on what the rising star feels like wearing in the moment and the story she wants to tell. Based on what she’s telling the Italian vintage photo shoot, I believe the “Feather” singer is showing off the perfect balance of alluring and gracefulness, who’s willing to be “bent like a pretzel” to show the world what she can do.
Just when you thought Sabrina Carpenter going full red lingerie at this year’s Brit Awards was pleasing to the eyes, the style she wore for took her fashion game to a whole new level. I can't wait to see what she does next.
Just your average South Floridian cinephile who believes the pen is mightier than the sword.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.