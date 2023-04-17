And Just Like That Has Wrapped Season 2, See How Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrated

Nostalgia has been a powerful force in the entertainment industry for years now, with plenty of beloved movie and TV properties returning with new content. Sex and the City fans got to get in on the fun with the HBO Max series And Just Like That, albeit without Kim Cattrall’s fan favorite character Samantha Jones . But the other three ladies came back to our small screen, with some new additions to the cast. And Just Like That has officially wrapped Season 2, see how Sarah Jessica Parker celebrated.

During its first season, the Sex and the City spinoff caught us up with what’s been happening to the group of friends since the events of the second movie. And who can forget the premiere infamously killing off Mr. Big thanks to a Peloton incident. Fans have been patiently awaiting new episodes since And Just Like That was renewed for Season 2 , and that seems closer than ever thanks to the sophomore installment wrapping principal photography. SJP took to Instagram to share the news, planting a smooch on co-star Nicole Ari Parker in the process. Check it out below:

There you have. Photography Season 2 of the SATC spinoff has officially been completed, and now all we have to do is wait for the editing process before new episodes begin airing on for those with a HBO Max subscription , which was recently named simply Max . And it looks like Parker had a great time at the wrap party, while also taking the time to thank the cast and crew for making the upcoming season possible.

Nicole Ari Parker was one of the new faces to who joined the franchise in the first season of And Just Like That. She plays Lisa Todd Wexley, who is a friend of Charlotte’s thanks to their kids taking piano lessons together. She became a larger character as the season went on, and I’m eager to see how she and her fellow newcomers factor into the new story coming in Season 2.

Of course, there was one AJLT newcomer who made far more headlines than the rest throughout the course of Season 1. Namely Grey’s Anatomy alum Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz, a comedian whose romantic connection with Miranda resulted in Cynthia Nixon’s character discovering her queerness. While some fans are hoping Ramirez might return to Grey’s , they’ll return to the small screen in the second season of the Sex and the City spinoff. Che was made into countless memes throughout the first season, with the internet particularly poking fun at the character’s marijuana use and lack of actual comedy in their stand-up. We’ll just have to see if Season 2 helps change this perspective at all.

Regardless, it’ll no doubt be thrilling to see Sarah Jessica Parker once again play her signature character alongside Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. Will Carrie Bradshaw actually find love after being widowed? We’ll have to wait and see whenever the show returns to Max.