Schitt's Creek Fave Dan Levy Is Heading To Netflix For First Big TV Role After David Rose

It may be hard to believe, but it’s been over two years since Schitt’s Creek closed out the stories of its main characters after 80 episodes. Some stars from the show like Emily Hampshire have already found other roles and, now, fan-favorite actor Dan Levy has scored his first big TV role since saying goodbye to David Rose. And like so many before him, the star is heading to Netflix.

Dan Levy is joining the cast of Netflix’s popular series Sex Education for its highly-anticipated fourth season. The streamer made the announcement on Twitter, not only revealing to fans that Season 4 in production but that Levy has been cast as Mr. Molloy. See the post for yourself down below:

Sex Education Season 4 is now in production — and Dan Levy has joined the cast as Mr. Molloy! pic.twitter.com/Lxitrgb0FaAugust 19, 2022 See more

While the 39-year-old actor is sure to be a delightful addition to the cast, it's honestly a little strange to not see him in his David Rose getup, but he's still looking good. As of right now, there are no specific details on how Mr. Molloy will play into the proceedings though, based on who's been cast to play him, he'll surely have a major presence at Moordale Secondary School. I do wonder if the teacher will at least have any of David's quirks. Though for the actor's sake, let's hope Molloy doesn't have any catchphrases that are as famous as the ones on Schitt’s Creek.

In 2021, Dan Levy signed a creative partnership deal with Netflix that went into effect last month. The actor, writer and director was definitely a major pick-up for the streaming platform, and it's a somewhat fitting match. Even now, his beloved series, Schitt's Creek, is still widely popular and definitely one of the best shows to binge on Netflix.

At this point, fans are probably eager for new episodes of Laurie Nunn's acclaimed coming-of-age series, especially following the cliffhanger featured in Sex Education's Season 3 finale. The episode was filled with notable developments, including Eric and Adam's breakup and the sale of Moordale. And let's not forget that the season also ended with Maeve making her way to the United States. So there's definitely a lot that needs to be resolved.

It's exciting to think that the teen dramedy only marks the beginning of Dan Levy’s Netflix career, and I'm excited to see what he does with the company moving forward. Hopefully, we'll get more info on his new character and the upcoming storylines relatively soon.

Sex Education Season 4 doesn't have a premiere date just yet but, as you wait for word on that front, be sure to check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 Netflix TV schedule to see what else is headed to the streamer in the coming months. And if you need a refresher on the show's stars, take a look at the other projects in which you’ve seen the Sex Education cast.