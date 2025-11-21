As Whitney Leavitt Tearfully Spoke About Being Eliminated On Dancing With The Stars, The Cast Showed All The Love In The Comments
Love to see all this support!
I think it’s safe to say that if you were watching the latest episode of Dancing with the Stars on the 2025 TV schedule, you were probably shocked when Whitney Leavitt and her partner Mark Ballas got eliminated. They were at the top of the leaderboard for the majority of the season, so to be sent home during the semifinals was surprising. Now, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star has shared her thoughts on the matter, and after she posted her tearful video, the cast showed up to support her in the comments.
Whitney Leavitt Reflected On Her Dancing With The Stars Experience Through Tears
A few days after her elimination, Whitney Leavitt posted a video on both TikTok and Instagram where she reflected on her experience. While pros stick around and work after they’re eliminated, the stars are truly sent home. And while they may sit in the audience in later episodes, they don’t work on the show after they’re eliminated. That was a jarring change for Leavitt, as she explained:
She went on to say that not going to the studio this week has felt “weird” and it’s making her “sad.” She also reflected on the genuine friendships she developed while working on the show. The part where she specifically spoke about her partnership with Mark Ballas led to the most tears, as you can see below:
Overall, this statement from Whitney Leavitt was candid, and while she was clearly sad about the elimination, it’s also obvious that this experience meant the world to her in a very positive way. That was highlighted by how many people associated with Dancing with the Stars showed up in her comments to support her, too.
The Current Dancing With The Stars Cast And More Showed Their Love For Whitney Leavitt In The Comments
Along with Andy Richter not holding back about Leavitt’s elimination – he said it was “absolutely insane” – a lot of the DWTS cast showed up to support the reality star. From some of this season's frontrunners, like Alix Earle, to pros to other eliminated contestants, many shared their love and support in the comments of her posts on both TikTok and Instagram:
- Alix Earle: Love you 💗 the sweetest person ever and getting to know you was amazing you should be so proud of yourself
- Scott Hoying: you are SUCH a star!!!! love you!!!
- Witney Carson: Love you 😭 you’re an absolute star
- Danielle Fishel: This is just the beginning!! I know the sadness is soooo real - I've been there - and it means we loved HARD!!
Along with the cast of DWTS, Leavitt’s husband, Conner, commented too. His words emphasize the support shown above by the folks his wife met while working on this show:
Adding to all of that, a lot of people who either have ties to Dancing with the Stars or are simply fans of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast member showed love for her and her run on the dance competition. From a former pro to stars from previous seasons, here are some of the supportive comments:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
- Hannah Brown: Loved watching you dance!! Rooting for you in whatever is next! 🫶
- Lindsay Arnold: You're amazing Whit!! You were a STAR every single week and should be so proud of yourself!!! 👏👏👏🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻
- Brooks Nader: It’s the worst!! But the experience is with you forever❤️
- Jenn Tran: LOVE YOU I’m in awe of your grace and so proud of you 🥰❤❤❤
The work stars put in on DWTS is intense, and for months, they see the same people every day. So, to have it immediately end, especially when you are so close to the finish line, is objectively tough. Therefore, Whitney Leavitt’s emotional reaction makes a lot of sense. The support does too.
Now, to see how this season of Dancing with the Stars ends, you can watch the finale next Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC or with a Disney+ subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.