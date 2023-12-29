See Brie Larson Shout Out New Scott Pilgrim Series And Share Some Throwbacks Of Her Own
Plus, how Larson, Michael Cera and the rest of the cast reunited for the Scott Pilgrim Takes Off anime series.
Brie Larson was a fan-favorite from the star-studded Scott Pilgrim vs. the World cast when it debuted back in 2010, thanks to the signature song, epic choreography and sheer swagger of her character, pop star Envy Adams.
And now the actress has showed some social media love to the animated Netflix Scott Pilgrim series, which hit the streaming platform on November 17. Larson posted an Instagram carousel on December 8 praising the new show, along with some behind-the-scenes photos from the original 2010 film:
In one image, the actress can be seen wearing Envy Adams' signature bleach-blonde wig and posing alongside a copy of the third book in the Bryan Lee O'Malley-penned graphic novel series, Scott Pilgrim & the Infinite Sadness.
And as promised in the caption, the picture set does include "a bonus" Brandon Routh at the end, showing both actors mugging it up and matching in their heavily-banged hairdos in one of the original film's makeup and hair trailers. In Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Routh portrayed Todd Ingram, current boyfriend to Envy and the third evil ex of Scott Pilgrim's love interest, Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead).
Larson has been known to gift fans excellent throwback pics from her days working on the cult-favorite Scott Pilgrim movie, which starred Michael Cera as the titular character and featured Kieran Culkin, Anna Kendrick, Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza, and Jason Schwartzman in the ensemble cast. Fun fact: there's a Scott Pilgrim email chain that was revitalized by Cera a decade after the movie came out, and the A-list cast came together to perform a reunion table read in 2020 to celebrate the action-comedy's 10th anniversary.
The movie's entire main cast, including Cera, Larson, Culkin and Winstead, have all returned to reprise their roles as the voice cast of the new animated series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Per Variety, the series' co-showrunners Bryan Lee O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski said in a statement about the casting:
Filmmaker Edgar Wright, who directed Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, called assembling the "dynamite cast" for the film "one of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements" of his career. As reported by Variety, he "helped coax" the entire original cast back for the Netflix anime series:
You can hear Larson, Cera, and the rest of the Scott Pilgrim crew in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, which is available to stream with a Netflix subscription. And we'll be keeping our eyes peeled to Brie's Instagram page, should she post anymore epic Envy Adams throwbacks!
Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, entertainment and lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. Regularly covers Bravo shows, Oscar contenders, the latest streaming news and anything happening with Harry Styles.
