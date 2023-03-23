See Taylor Swift Get Emotional As She Honors Her Late Grandmother On Her Eras Tour

As expected, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has taken the world by storm, and many moments from it have gone viral like her doing the TikTok dance during “Bejeweled” , diving into the stage , and the singer's famous friends jamming out in the audience . Meanwhile, fans are also talking about the more emotional moments of the tour, and how much they love the ways Swift incorporated folklore and evermore into her set. They were specifically moved when they saw the singer-songwriter get emotional as she honored her late grandmother during her performance of the song “marjorie.”

You can hear the emotion in Swift’s voice, and see her eyes getting a little watery as she sang her beautiful tribute to her late grandmother Marjorie. As she sings the emotional lyrics: “What died didn’t stay dead” and “If I didn’t know better, I’d think you were singing to me now” you can hear how much the song means to her, and that mixed with the gorgeous set design and her flowy dress made the moment all the more meaningful. A fan who managed to grab a ticket during the Ticketmaster fiasco posted the emotional video on TikTok , and you can clearly see just how much this personal song means to the "Anti-Hero" singer.

Hearing Swift’s voice crack when she sings “backlogged dreams,” and seeing her eyes welling up makes me want to cry. While the song is likely hard to sing every night, I’m sure the pop star loves being able to honor her grandmother in such a massive way.

Not only was Swift moved during her performance, fans were also getting emotional for her and really loved how they could hear Marjorie’s vocals echoing through the stadium. Some of the comments on the TikTok read:

The way she did Marjorie’s signature and had her voice playing made me sob instantly - ☮️✌️

She took Marjorie’s backlogged dreams out of the closet and into the big stage for the whole world to hear 🥺 -jimothy

This makes me want to hug my grandma immediately -Cece Davidson

Her grandma would be so proud. This made me cry 😭😭 -Fatima Sanchez

🥺😭 I am so glad she got to perform this. It clearly means so much to her -Jess ✨

When the song came out a couple of years ago, we all learned about the emotional meaning behind “marjorie.” The tune featured on evermore is about Swift’s late grandmother on her mom’s side who passed away in 2003. Marjorie Finlay was an opera singer who is known for performing with the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra. If you listen closely to the song you can hear Swift’s grandmother’s vocals on the track, and now Margorie’s voice will be featured every night of the Eras Tour for tens of thousands of people to hear.