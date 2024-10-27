Selena Gomez Had Another Viral Moment Amidst The Diddy Brouhaha, But This One Was A Gaffe The Internet Has Latched Onto

P. Diddy has been in the news for months now after the FBI raided his home in March of 2024 and began facing sex trafficking and racketeering charages. In the time since, a video of an incident with ex Cassie Ventura, stories of nudity, drugs and sex at his famous parties and more have circulated, and that’s not even getting into the 1000 bottles of lubricant found in his home . Because of all of the famous producer's connections, a lot of major celebrities have been getting (likely unwanted) press in recent months, and that includes Diddy’s protege Justin Bieber and Bieber's former girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Gomez already had a viral moment when resurfaced comments she’d made about Diddy mistaking her for a “lady valet” ran around, but she was back in the Diddy news this weekend after making an unexpected gaffe during a charity event. The actress and Rare Beauty founder was speaking at her Rare Impact Fund benefit and called out a slew of organizations, including the Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services Foundation. See the moment play out below (via TMZ).

#SelenaGomez made a tiny #Diddy-related slip during a speech at her L.A. charity event Thursday night 😱 Read the full #exclusive: https://t.co/twPeRl8PRO pic.twitter.com/4EpQ9eWIVJOctober 25, 2024

You can see in the video that Gomez really is working to make sure she’s enunciating well and getting out all the relevant information in an organized fashion before her big gaffe, but you can also hear people in the audience clearly have audible reactions when it happens. She pauses and apologizes before moving on, but the slip is still a clear indication of the impact the case has had on celebrities who are in its vague periphery.

Unfortunately for Gomez, the moment was captured on camera, and while she said at the time, “I really am sorry,” fans on X and elsewhere have had a lot of thoughts. While some did note she said Didi correctly earlier in the speech, others have sent out memes with comments ranging from “Whoopsies” to “she sure knows how to grab attention.”

The accidental slip has highlighted a case near and dear to the actress’ heart. Mental health has always been a big deal for Gomez, and she’s taken pains to be real about what she will and won’t talk about in the public eye (including her billionaire status).

She also partners with Sephora, who carries her Rare Beauty line, once a year where proceeds from her sales go to mental health organizations.

P. Diddy and Selena Gomez only have a loose connection through Justin Bieber. The Only Murders in the Building actress dated the "Baby" singer between 2010 and 2018, with some off and on moments in that relationship. Meanwhile, while the Biebs was discovered by music producer Scooter Braun, it's on record that he met Diddy through Usher and the rapper became a bit of a mentor to the then-burgeoning pop singer. It's been alleged that Bieber has grown "anxious" about the connection in the time since the news broke. A PR expert has said maintaining "distance" is key.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Others with connections to Diddy, including Nick Cannon, have been more open about their connections since the raid news broke.