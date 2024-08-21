10 Shows Like A Good Girl's Guide To Murder And How To Watch Them

Are you craving something else like A Good Girl's Guide to Murder? If so, I've got you covered.

It feels like we were waiting for years for the long-awaited book adaptation of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, and thankfully, 2024 was the year it was delivered to us, first on the BBC in the United Kingdom and then on Netflix here in the United States. But, there are only a few episodes, with no plans for Season 2 so far, and I'm sure you're trying to find a new show to scratch that mystery-solving itch.

Well, look no further, as we have a list of the ten best shows like A Good Girl's Guide to Murder that will also have you putting on your mystery-solving cap. Let's get into it.

(Image credit: Peacock)

One Of Us Is Lying (2021 - 2022)

Based on the novel of the same name by Karen M. McManus, One Of Us Is Lying is a Peacock original that follows five high school students who are in detention together, but one of them dies during it. Then, the four of them find themselves in the middle of a long investigation where anything can happen.

With two seasons, I actually think One Of Us Is Lying is the best show to watch if you really want something like A Good Girl's Guide to Murder. It's dramatic, has good tension, a great story, and features teenagers trying to figure out a murder, so it's everything you could want.

Stream One Of Us Is Lying on Peacock.

(Image credit: Freeform)

Cruel Summer (2021 - 2023)

If you're looking for a mystery that'll take you back in time, then Cruel Summer is the one for you. Taking place in the 1990s, this is a teen drama/mystery anthology that follows two different stories – the disappearance of a girl and how another seems to take her place in Season 1, and the development of a friendship that changes lives forever in Season 2.

Honestly, I'll never forgive Hulu for cancelling this show after two seasons because the premise itself is fascinating, and the mysteries are entertaining to follow. You'll find something new to love about both seasons, and you'll be on my side by the time you finish watching all 20 episodes and are craving more.

Stream Cruel Summer on Hulu.

(Image credit: Colin Bentley/The CW)

Nancy Drew (2019 - 2023)

Of course, I had to put Nancy Drew on here. The CW series, based on the mystery novels of the same name, is a drama that follows a teenage detective as she investigates mystery after mystery, throwing herself into danger, conspiracy, and more.

I'm pretty sure I would have gotten flack if, for some reason, I didn't place Nancy Drew here. I will say I don't think the mysteries in this show are quite as tight as in Good Girl's Guide, but they are super enjoyable, and you'll fly through those four seasons.

Stream Nancy Drew on Max.

(Image credit: Freeform)

Pretty Little Liars (2010 - 2017)

Duh. Pretty Little Liars was one of the biggest shows ever when it came out on Freeform. It follows a group of friends over the course of several years who receive threats from an anonymous person known as "A," who holds secrets over their heads. And, it's up to them to figure out who's threatening them.

Based on the novels of the same name, Pretty Little Liars was a phenomenon across television in my younger years and well into my first year of college. Everyone talked about this show for all seven seasons, even if the story ended up being weird towards the end. Regardless, it's a good mystery and one you should check out. We had people theorizing for hours about who A.D.'s identity was.

Stream Pretty Little Liars on Hulu.

(Image credit: The CW)

Riverdale (2017 – 2023)

Okay, hear me out on this one. Riverdale was one of the best CW shows for a time and is based on Archie comics, following a group of teenagers living in the titular town and their experiences with not only high school and romance but death and many mysteries.

Specifically, the first two seasons of this show are great. Riverdale is a series that got weirder and weirder as time went on, and the plot was lost. However, the first two seasons were solid mysteries and fun to watch. After those, it may be best to move over to another mystery series from this list.

Stream Riverdale on Netflix.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Wednesday (2022 – Present)

Of course, you've heard of Wednesday. It would be shocking if you hadn't. The Netflix series, based on the Addams Family characters, follows the daughter, Wednesday, as she attends Nevermore Academy and makes it her mission to solve a murder mystery there while also dealing with all the woeful drama that comes with being a teenager at a supernatural school.

Wednesday was monumental for many reasons. The Wednesday cast is talented, the story was intriguing, and, of course, we can't forget about all the viral moments that were everywhere when this show came out. We are all waiting anxiously for Wednesday Season 2 , so check out the first season.

Stream Wednesday on Netflix.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The Afterparty (2022 – 2023)

A comedy murder mystery, The Afterparty is one of Apple TV+'s best shows . It follows a different story each season, one at a high school reunion and one at a wedding, where each episode focuses on a different person's perspective in order to figure out who the killer is.

This is another case where this show could have run for years if it got more publicity because it's so funny. The cast makes the murder mysteries all the better, but you'll still be intrigued enough that you'll be wanting to solve the mysteries yourself from your couch.

Stream The Afterparty on Apple TV+.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

School Spirits (2023 – Present)

Starring Peyton List, School Spirits is a supernatural teen drama that follows a teenager who doesn't believe she is dead but eventually decides to investigate her own disappearance as she's stuck in the afterlife – specifically, high school in the afterlife.

This series has everything you're looking for – mystery, murder, secrets, lies, supernaturalness, and more. It's been renewed for a second season, so you might as well check out the first.

Stream School Spirits on Netflix.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Television)

Veronica Mars (2004 – 2019)

Starring Kristen Bell, Veronica Mars is a teen noir mystery drama that tells the story of new mysteries each season, each time through the perspective of teen detective (later adult detective) Veronica Mars.

The series had an incredibly dedicated fanbase during its time on air, and though it only ran for three seasons initially, it was brought back for a film in 2014 and then had a fourth season in 2019, where Bell came back to reprise the role again for eight episodes.

Stream Veronica Mars on Hulu.

(Image credit: Showtime)

Yellowjackets (2021 – Present)

Last but not least, we have to talk about Yellowjackets, one of the best Showtime shows out there. The series bounces back and forth between two timelines: the 1990s, when a high school soccer team crash-lands in the mountains of Canada and has to do whatever it takes to survive, and the present day, where the women on that trip are grown up and dealing with the repercussions of said crash years later.

What I love about Yellowjackets is that even now, two seasons in, there are still so many mysteries left to solve. It feels like when one is solved, another is waiting right around the corner, which is what makes this show so good. Yellowjackets Season 3 is confirmed, so you should check out the first two.

Stream Yellowjackets on Paramount Plus.

Now, this just makes me want to find my detective cap and go on my own murder mystery adventure. Where's my magnifying glass?