10 Shows Like Wednesday And How To Watch Them

In November 2022, a show called Wednesday came out on Netflix, putting a new spin on the beloved character Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family, and quickly becoming incredibly popular. Fans worldwide were doing the viral dance from the show, dressing up in Wednesday's killer fashion, and demanding a Wednesday Season 2 . And, of course, Netflix did confirm that Season 2 is coming.

Since we will most likely be waiting for some time for Wednesday, Season 2, fans are looking for another great show to binge. Here are some shows like Wednesday that will capture your interest and attention from the moment you start them.

The Chilling Adventure Of Sabrina (2018 – 2020)

Set in a modern timeline, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina follows a teenage witch named Sabrina, who has to choose between giving up her mortal world to learn how to truly embrace her magic or leave the magical world behind on the night of her sixteenth birthday. At the same time, evil beings are near and threaten her family's lives.

As someone who grew up watching the best fantasy movies and shows, I loved The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, even if it only lasted two seasons. I think you'll like the supernatural aspect for fans of Wednesday, and Sabrina is a fun protagonist to follow. And The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cast is exceptionally talented.

Stream The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1997 – 2003)

This classic fantasy series, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, follows a teenager named Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar), who is her generation's Slayer, chosen and destined to take on demons, vampires, and other monsters.

If you love the supernatural parts of Wednesday, this is the series for you. Buffy the Vampire Slayer lasted for seven seasons, with several giant characters and storylines, and had an impressive Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast , so this show will keep you entertained for months before Season 2 of Wednesday.

Stream Buffy the Vampire Slayer on Hulu.

The Order (2019 – 2020)

The Order is a Netflix original that follows the story of a college student who joins a secret society that teaches magic. While there, he discovers dark secrets, conspiracies, and even more.

For fans of Wednesday, this show is perfect because it expands on family drama and how we sometimes don't know who our parents and family members really are. The magic is so much fun, and yes, I will always be upset that this series was only two seasons. Netflix canceling it was the worst day ever.

Stream The Order on Netflix.

Yellowjackets (2021 – Present)

Yellowjackets is one of the best Showtime shows and follows the story of a soccer team stranded in the Canadian wilderness after their plane crashes on the way to a national title. Decades later, the secrets of their time there are threatened to be released, and they must find a way to stop them.

Yellowjackets is a lot darker than many other shows on here – and even darker than Wednesday – but I will say that if you love a good mystery, this is the show. It has expanded and grown over the two seasons so far, and with Yellowjackets Season 3 in the works, the series will only get more twisted.

Stream Yellowjackets on Showtime.

The Umbrella Academy (2019 – Present)

With three seasons so far, The Umbrella Academy follows a group of siblings who all have superpowers and reunite in their old home when their father dies mysteriously.

I will say that The Umbrella Academy isn't necessarily what you would deem a supernatural show. Still, its powers are interesting, and the family dynamic between the siblings is a lot of fun to watch. These shows aren't alike in plot, but in tone? I think they line up pretty well.

Stream The Umbrella Academy on Netflix.

The Addams Family (1964 – 1966)

Obviously, I have to put the original The Addams Family on here. The classic 1960s series follows the lives of The Addams Family, a kooky family unit, full of interesting characters and their daily lives.

While The Addams Family certainly has a different tone than Wednesday's, the premise remains the same – the Addams' are creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky, and they make for great television with how they interact with people outside their gothic home. Plus, you can see the original Wednesday Addams.

Stream The Addams Family on Pluto TV.

You (2018 – Present)

With You Season 5 coming, it's time to check out the first four seasons. You follows Joe Goldberg, a serial romantic who tends to stalk the women he's interested in. He falls in love hard and fast and will do anything to ensure his partner stays with him, even kill.

I love You, and every season is filled to the max with drama and exciting love stories that will make you squeal or squeamish in your seat from how creepy Joe can be – but somehow, we all end up loving him. Jenna Ortega (who plays Wednesday) has a prominent role in Season 2 of the show.

Stream You on Netflix.

The Midnight Club (2022)

Created by Mike Flanagan, The Midnight Club follows a group of hospice children who live in the same home and gather each night to tell each other scary stories while unraveling the house's secrets.

While Wednesday is more of a horror teen comedy, The Midnight Club is a horror teen drama because it does gut-punch you with how much you care about these characters but still finds ways to make you laugh and smile. Not only that, but the show comes from the same person who did The Haunting of Hill House, Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and more, so you know it's good.

Stream The Midnight Club on Netflix.

I Am Not Okay With This (2020)

While there's only one season, I Am Not Okay With This is a great series. The show is about a teenager named Sydney who suddenly realizes she has telekinesis and tries to figure out how to survive with these powers while facing the worst things ever – high school and her mother.

For fans of Wednesday, this is a series that many people will love. There's plenty of family drama mixed in with some funny superpowers that are delivered in a comedic way. Plus, Sophia Lillis's starring role is killer.

Stream I Am Not Okay With This on Netflix.

The End Of The F***ing World (2017 – 2019)

Last but not least, we have The End of the F***ing World. This two-season show follows the story of two teenagers who run away together – one who wants to escape her home life and the other who thinks he is a psychopath.

This series is so out of pocket in so many ways, but for fans of Wednesday, you'll love the comedy. How Alex Lawther and Jessica Barden deliver their lines is hilarious, and there's also plenty of drama that pairs well with the comedy. I love it dearly.

Stream The End of the F***ing World on Netflix.

With so many shows, you'll find something to keep you entertained as we wait for Wednesday Season 2. Some of these might even appear on the 2024 TV premiere schedule. Only time will tell.