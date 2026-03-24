One Of Diddy’s Exes Gets Real About Why She Wrote A Character Letter For Him After His Trial
Yung Miami is opening up.
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Since the end of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial in 2025, only a handful of people who’ve had personal or professional dealings with him have spoken out about his situation. On that note, very few have also lent public support to the embattled 56-year-old rapper. However, fellow hip hop artist Yung Miami, who dated Combs several years ago, wrote a character letter on his behalf ahead of his sentencing last fall. Now, Miami (31) is opening up about why she decided to share those sentiments about her former partner.
The letter that Miami – whose real name is Caresha Brownlee – wrote surfaced around September 2025 shortly before Combs’ sentencing that October. In it, Brownlee began by saying that she could not “speak on or defend anything that may have happened before” she met Combs. She went on to say, though, that amid their relationship, “he was loving, genuine, supportive, and always encouraging,” and she cited him for keeping her “motivated” as she sought to “grow both personally and professionally.”
Miami also talked about Diddy’s reported tendency to help out and inspire other Black creatives as well as the time he took her to her first Met Gala. The letter concludes with the rapper saying Diddy “belongs at home, with his family” and that he’s a “good man.” When she was recently interviewed by Charlamagne tha God (as seen on YouTube), Miami was asked why she chose to write that letter. She then explained what went into her thought process:Article continues below
Brownlee reportedly began dating Combs from 2022 to 2023. During that time, Brownlee was criticized for staying with Combs when he welcomed a child (his seventh) with another woman. The “Rap Freaks” artist experienced backlash again after writing the letter, as many questioned her decision, especially after footage of Combs assaulting another ex, Cassie Ventura, went viral. Charlamagne asked Brownlee if she felt she owed an explanation to her fans or was entitled to her personal relationships, and she shared her take:
Amid the legal proceedings, Miami – like Danity Kane’s Aubrey O’Day – did not testify during the trial. Miami said during her recent interview that she wasn’t afraid of potentially being called upon to take the stand, as she said she had “nothing to hide.”
Diddy’s trial ended in July 2025, and his mixed verdict resulted in him being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Months later, the Grammy winner’s sentencing hearing concluded with him being sentenced to four years (or roughly 50 months) in prison by Judge Arun Subramanian. The “Satisfy You” star was transferred to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey by early November to serve his time.
As of right now, Sean Combs and his lawyers are looking to appeal his sentence, and those efforts took a step forward in February, at which point an oral arguments hearing was scheduled for April 9. Cassie has reportedly expressed concerns about Combs being released early, while O’Day has also shared that she’s worried he won’t change his behavior. And, while Yung Miami isn’t backing down from her support of Diddy, she also admits that she’s “lost deals” and personal relationships for how she’s spoken about him.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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