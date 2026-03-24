One Of Diddy’s Exes Gets Real About Why She Wrote A Character Letter For Him After His Trial

Since the end of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial in 2025, only a handful of people who’ve had personal or professional dealings with him have spoken out about his situation. On that note, very few have also lent public support to the embattled 56-year-old rapper. However, fellow hip hop artist Yung Miami, who dated Combs several years ago, wrote a character letter on his behalf ahead of his sentencing last fall. Now, Miami (31) is opening up about why she decided to share those sentiments about her former partner.

The letter that Miami – whose real name is Caresha Brownlee – wrote surfaced around September 2025 shortly before Combs’ sentencing that October. In it, Brownlee began by saying that she could not “speak on or defend anything that may have happened before” she met Combs. She went on to say, though, that amid their relationship, “he was loving, genuine, supportive, and always encouraging,” and she cited him for keeping her “motivated” as she sought to “grow both personally and professionally.”

(Image credit: BET)

Miami also talked about Diddy’s reported tendency to help out and inspire other Black creatives as well as the time he took her to her first Met Gala. The letter concludes with the rapper saying Diddy “belongs at home, with his family” and that he’s a “good man.” When she was recently interviewed by Charlamagne tha God (as seen on YouTube), Miami was asked why she chose to write that letter. She then explained what went into her thought process:

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I think I wrote a letter for a changed man. I think that the man that I met and that I experienced was changed…. I’m not gonna support [something] if I felt like that person wasn’t changed. And I felt like the person that I met was changed. It was a different experience. So that's why I wrote the letter.

Brownlee reportedly began dating Combs from 2022 to 2023. During that time, Brownlee was criticized for staying with Combs when he welcomed a child (his seventh) with another woman. The “Rap Freaks” artist experienced backlash again after writing the letter, as many questioned her decision, especially after footage of Combs assaulting another ex, Cassie Ventura, went viral. Charlamagne asked Brownlee if she felt she owed an explanation to her fans or was entitled to her personal relationships, and she shared her take:

I feel like both. I feel like as people that's supporting you, that's buying into you, and that love you have to give them some type of, you know, it's they got to be able to connect with you. So, I can't just be like, ‘Fuck y'all. This my personal life. I don't owe y'all shit.’ It's half of me that do feel like they were at the end of the day being a real person, you know? I feel like that door is open to them.

Amid the legal proceedings, Miami – like Danity Kane’s Aubrey O’Day – did not testify during the trial. Miami said during her recent interview that she wasn’t afraid of potentially being called upon to take the stand, as she said she had “nothing to hide.”

Diddy’s trial ended in July 2025, and his mixed verdict resulted in him being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Months later, the Grammy winner’s sentencing hearing concluded with him being sentenced to four years (or roughly 50 months) in prison by Judge Arun Subramanian. The “Satisfy You” star was transferred to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey by early November to serve his time.

As of right now, Sean Combs and his lawyers are looking to appeal his sentence, and those efforts took a step forward in February, at which point an oral arguments hearing was scheduled for April 9. Cassie has reportedly expressed concerns about Combs being released early, while O’Day has also shared that she’s worried he won’t change his behavior. And, while Yung Miami isn’t backing down from her support of Diddy, she also admits that she’s “lost deals” and personal relationships for how she’s spoken about him.