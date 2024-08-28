I'm Still Mad Sloane Was Missing From Umbrella Academy Season 4, But Happy Genesis Rodriguez Just Landed A Taylor Sheridan Show

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 has come and gone, and the shorter season left fans hurt, mad and wanting more. The show also ended without answering some big questions, including one about the whereabouts of Genesis Rodriguez’s Sloane Hargreeves, the Sparrow Academy member Luther fell for. Thankfully, Rodriguez has landed a new role in a Taylor Sheridan show that will help turn this frown upside down, because while I'm still upset about Sloane, her upcoming part sounds awesome.

That's right, Rodriguez has landed a role in the upcoming second season of Special Ops: Lioness. Those with a Paramount+ subscription will be able to see the actress portraying Captain Josephina "Josie" Carillo, a fierce and dedicated pilot. Other than that, we don't know much about her role yet. However, the series' star Zoe Saldaña told People what to expect from the new character, and it’s going to be a breath of fresh air:

It’s a strange relationship — there’s a lot of mistrust from the beginning. She is sweet, kind, and so professional. When you speak to her, there's just this light to her spirit that makes everyone smile around her. I've known Genesis for a long time. I am a fan of her work, and most of all, my family and I have been a fan of her father’s [José Luis Rodriguez] music since birth. It's been an honor working with her.

It sounds like Josie is no Sloane, and it will be fun to see what she brings to the second season of Taylor Sheridan's show. Overall, I'm sure the actress will be an interesting addition to Lioness, and the fact that Rodriguez and Saldaña have been friends for a while makes it even better. Now, I can't wait for its premiere this fall on the 2024 TV schedule!

Lioness premiered in July 2023 on Paramount+ and comes from Yellowstone's mastermind Taylor Sheridan. Along with Saldaña, the series also stars an ensemble cast that includes Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett and James Jordan. Rodriguez is certainly in good company. And I just need the second season to be here already so she can be back on my screen, because I missed her that much in the final season of Umbrella Academy.

Speaking of that Netflix show, while Sloane Hargreeves was missing from the last episodes, there was still a lot going on. While the series seemingly referenced famous movies like Kill Bill, Ferris Bueller, and more, which certainly made it fun, there is one major gripe people have with Season 4.

It was shorter than the other seasons. While Seasons 1-3 had 10 episodes, Season 4 only had six, meaning there was less time to wrap up the stories and focus on the multiple major plot lines. At the very least, there was still closure and some wild romances (like Lila and Five), however, Sloane and Luther's story was not one of them.

Thankfully, we'll get to see the Sloane actress back on our screens soon though! While a premiere date for Special Ops: Lioness Season 2 has not been announced, it's expected to return this fall, and all of Season 1 is available on Paramount+. In the meantime, fans with a Netflix subscription can take a look back at their favorite Sloane moments by watching Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy.